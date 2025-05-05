Behind NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico’s Nut Allergy That’s Caused Him to Leave Kentucky Derby Mike Tirico, who spent 25 years of his career with ESPN, has been with NBC Sports since 2016. By Danielle Jennings Published May 5 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In the world of live television, the unexpected can happen at any time. The unexpected is definitely what occurred when long-time NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico had an allergic reaction that caused him to exit coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

Mike, who spent 25 years of his career with ESPN, has been with NBC Sports since 2016, covering some of the biggest sports moments in the world, including the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mike Tirico's nut allergy caused him to have to leave his spot covering the Kentucky Derby.

While on the air conducting live coverage of the 2025 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3, Mike abruptly stepped away from the live broadcast due to the effects of a nut allergy, according to Today.

Following Mike’s exit, fellow NBC Sports host Ahmed Fareed shared that Mike stepped away due to feeling “under the weather” but added, “It is not like baseball. If the closer comes in, the starter can come back in the game.”

What did Mike say about the incident?

In an exclusive interview with Today on Monday, May 5, Mike explained what happened with the whole ordeal. “I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing your throat and your nose all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell,” he said. “I feel fine. I have my coffee, watching the show like I do every morning.”

“It affects your breathing a little bit, so (I) wasn’t feeling well, couldn’t go on with the show, took an EpiPen shot, got treated by EMTs, felt better about 8, 9 o’clock came along, but it takes a long while to get out of your system. It’s a real thing,” Mike continued.

What does he want others to know about allergic reactions?

“My son has it. Lots of us know someone who has a food allergy, so read labels — and I do, as often as possible, to check,” Mike advised. “Sometimes it will say, ‘Made in a factory where nuts are present.’ You have to be really careful about that stuff.”

“There is possibility for cross-contamination, so not only ask questions, but if you’re hosting people for dinners, let them know if there (is) anything made with nuts,” he added. “Restaurants are great about it now, folks, so ask, inquire, be curious, and be courteous to those who have nut allergies or other food allergies. There are many, obviously, around the country.”

What could happen with a nut allergy?

Per Healthline, a nut allergy reaction usually happens within minutes of exposure; however, for some, it could take up to six hours. Mild skin reactions can include rashes, swelling of the extremities, redness, tenderness, and hives.

More severe reactions and symptoms to nut allergies can include nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, facial swelling, low blood pressure, and changes in heart rate.