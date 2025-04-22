Sportscaster Mike Tirico Has Two Kids With Wife Debbie Mike is best known for being a sportscasting legend, but his wife and kids are successful in their own rights. By Ivy Griffith Published April 22 2025, 8:41 a.m. ET

In sports, there are broadcasters who stand out with their own level of celebrity. Some were players before they turned into broadcasters, and others are just really good at what they do. Or they're really good at having strong opinions and inviting controversy, depending on who you ask. In the world of NBC sports broadcasting, Mike Tirico is a legend.

While the occasionally controversial sportscaster has been building his career for 38 years, he has had a wife at his side, as well as two kids. Here's what we know about his kids and the wife who has stayed by his side through all of his ups and downs.

Here's what we know about Mike Tirico's two kids.

Mike is married to his wife, Deborah "Debbie" Gibaratz Tirico, who has her own impressive career in the sports world, according to her Syracuse University profile. They share two children: Camryn, who goes by "Cammi", and Jordan.

While the Tiricos are fairly low-profile outside of Mike's career, we do know some things about Jordan and Cammi. According to his LinkedIn profile, Jordan graduated from Stanford University and works as an analyst for Wasserman Ventures. He also served in the U.S. House of Representatives as an intern in 2023 for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

According to Camryn's LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Northwestern University and works as an analytics and communications associate for the Chicago Bears. In a post announcing the major career move, Camryn wrote, "If you know me, you know it has been a lifelong dream of mine to work in sports." This is no surprise, given who her parents are.

Mike has been married to his wife Debbie since 1991.

While Debbie has a much lower profile media presence than her famous husband, she's far from an unknown in the world of sports, although these days, she's a successful business owner. As mentioned before, she has her own sports career. It resulted in her being honored as a notable alumni from Syracuse for her role as a basketball great.

According to her university profile, Debbie was a player at Syracuse in college, becoming a four-time letter winner in women's basketball and a tri-captain of the 1989 team. She graduated from the university with a B.S. magna cum laude in finance from the School of Management, earning the titles of Big East All-Academic and an ECAC Scholar Athlete while at college.

Debbie worked in finance before launching her own engineering consulting business, later earning an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business. Debbie and Mike married in 1991 and have kept their married life fairly separate from their careers.