"Despacito" Singer and Songwriter Luis Fonsi Is a Devoted Husband and Dad

Singer and songwriter Luis Fonsi is best known for his smash hit "Despacito," which won Grammy awards and the video for which holds the record for the most views ever on YouTube. In addition to collaborating on the song with Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee, Luis has also worked with Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, and Ryan Tedder .

Before creating the viral song that made him into a household name, Luis had been churning out Latin hits for more than 20 years.

Luis is set to appear on the April 20 episode of NBC's Songland, as several contestants compete to get their songs recorded by the hit singer. While his professional career has exploded in recent years, outside of the music world, he's a dedicated husband and father of two.

Who is Luis Fonsi's wife Águeda López? Find out more about the singer's wife below.