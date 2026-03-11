Why Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes Split as Child Support Case Unfolds A long relationship that started at age 12 has now turned into a custody battle and child support filing. By Darrell Marrow Published March 11 2026, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The drama between Luka Dončić and his longtime partner Anamaria Goltes has gotten messy. According to ESPN, Anamaria filed a petition in California seeking child support and attorney’s fees. Shortly after the filing, Luka confirmed that the couple had ended their engagement.

Luka and his former fiancee have two daughters. Their first daughter, Gabriela, was announced at the end of 2023, and their second daughter, Olivia, was born in Slovenia in December 2025. The Los Angeles Lakers star is now involved in a custody dispute concerning the two children.

Luka Dončić’s custody battle is heating up.

According to People, Anamaria is requesting an unspecified amount of child support along with attorney’s fees. The couple shares two children, but it remains unclear how much Luka could be required to pay, if anything. At the same time, the NBA star addressed the breakup and explained why he chose to end the engagement.

"I love my daughters more than anything, and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Luka said in a statement to ESPN. "Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

The two first crossed paths as kids while spending time in Croatia, where they met at just 12 years old, according to People. Years later, their friendship grew into a relationship, and they officially started dating in 2016. Luka eventually took the next step in July 2023, proposing near the Bled Castle. The date of the proposal, July 7, held special meaning because it matched the No. 77 jersey he wears on the court.

The messier part of the breakup came later. According to ESPN, after Olivia’s birth in December 2025, Luka wanted to bring Gabriela back to the U.S. when he returned to the team, and a verbal disagreement followed. Police responded in Slovenia, interviewed both sides, and found no criminal offense or misdemeanor.

What is Luka Dončić’s net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, Luka’s net worth is estimated at around $100 million. His wealth comes from his NBA salary, endorsement deals, and major contracts. Reuters reported that the Lakers star signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension in 2025, which made him one of the league’s highest-paid players.