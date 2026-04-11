Luka Dončić Custody Case Raises Complex International Questions, According to Richard Sullivan At the core of the case is one critical question: where do the children legally “live”? By Distractify Staff Published April 11 2026, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Richard Sullivan of Sullivan Law & Associates/Sullivan-Law.com

As global sports stars increasingly navigate personal lives across multiple countries, custody disputes are becoming more legally complex. The reported situation involving NBA superstar Luka Dončić is a prime example, highlighting how international jurisdiction, parenting time, and child support can quickly become intertwined, yet legally distinct.

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According to famed family law attorney Sullivan Law & Associates founder Richard Sullivan, the case reflects a sophisticated cross border legal scenario where multiple courts may have authority over different aspects of the dispute.

Custody and Child Support Are Not the Same Case

One of the most misunderstood aspects of international family law is that custody and child support are often decided separately.

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“Based on the public reporting, this appears to be the kind of cross border family law matter where the issue of child support will be decided separate from the issue of custody,” Sullivan explains. “Reports indicate that a California petition has been filed seeking child support and attorney’s fees, while the children are reportedly living in Slovenia with their mother.”

At the same time, Dončić has reportedly sought interim relief in Slovenia related to contact with his children, reinforcing the idea that two legal systems may be operating simultaneously. “That distinction matters,” Sullivan adds, “because child support jurisdiction and child custody jurisdiction are not always decided in the same forum.”

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Why Jurisdiction Will Decide Everything

At the core of the case is one critical question: where do the children legally “live”? “In an international custody situation, courts generally begin with the child’s home state or, in international cases, the child’s country of habitual residence,” Sullivan says.

Under California law, specifically the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, foreign countries are treated similarly to U.S. states when determining jurisdiction. That means if the children have primarily been living in Slovenia, that country could have the strongest claim to decide custody.

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“If Slovenia is the children’s habitual residence or functional home state, a California court may be limited in its ability to make any custody orders,” Sullivan explains. However, California could still retain authority over financial matters.

“California may still be the most appropriate place to litigate child support, particularly if Dončić lives or earns income here. Those are separate analyses.”

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Source: Warrior Network Agency/Sullivan-Law.com

The Role of the Hague Convention

Many international custody disputes immediately raise questions about the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, but Sullivan cautions against misunderstanding its purpose.

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“The Hague Convention is only implicated if one parent has wrongfully removed a child from their home country,” he explains. “If that occurs, the Convention can be used to force the return of the child to their country of habitual residence so that the court there can decide custody.” In other words, the Convention does not decide custody itself. It determines where custody should be decided.

Parenting Time in a Global Athlete Lifestyle

Beyond jurisdiction, the case also presents a unique challenge: how courts evaluate custody when one parent is a global athlete.

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“When one parent is a high profile athlete with an unusually demanding travel schedule, judges are always going to center their custody decisions on what will serve the children’s best interests,” Sullivan says.

Courts will evaluate several factors, including: • Who has been the primary day to day caregiver • Stability of each household • The children’s ages and developmental needs • Schooling, healthcare, and community ties • Cultural and language connections

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For Dončić, the challenge will be designing a parenting plan that fits within the realities of his career. “For a parent whose work requires constant travel, the court will want to see efforts to create a routine, predictable schedule for parenting time,” Sullivan explains. “The less disruption to the children, the stronger the proposal.”

Relocation and Stability

Another key issue is whether the children should remain abroad or relocate. “With very young children, continuity and routine carry substantial weight,” Sullivan notes. “If the children have been primarily living in Slovenia with their mother for some time, that existing arrangement will be highly relevant.”

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In practical terms, this means Dončić would need to present a realistic, child centered plan that balances stability with meaningful access. “The court will weigh the children’s need for stability against their right to maintain frequent and meaningful contact with the non custodial parent.”

The Bottom Line

At its core, this case is not about where paperwork is filed, but where the children’s lives are most rooted. “The decisive custody question will come down to habitual residence or home state jurisdiction, rather than where a support petition happened to be filed,” Sullivan concludes.

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While the Hague Convention could become relevant if there is a dispute over wrongful removal, the ultimate custody decision will likely be made in the jurisdiction with the closest connection to the children’s daily lives.