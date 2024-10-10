Home > Human Interest You Can Subscribe to a Private Facebook Group Run by Lyle Menendez's Wife for $19.99 a Month "One thing I've learned is that your physical comfort is much less important than your connection with the people around you." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 10 2024, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Lyle Menendez subscribers

In a January 2017 interview with ABC News, Lyle Menendez touched on what it was like to be defined by a "few moments of his life." It's a frustrating feeling but to be fair, the moments in question are the murders of Lyle's parents. In August 1989, Lyle and his brother Erik shot their parents while they were watching television in their Beverly Hills mansion. During the trial, the brothers said this was an act of self-defense after years of alleged sexual abuse perpetrated by their father.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the Menendez brothers were living in the affluent neighborhood of Beverly Hills, both have said that prison has been a more peaceful place to exist due to the alleged abuse at home. Lyle has stated much of his serenity stems from his marriage. The time he spends with his wife is a respite from the often chaotic environment that is prison. In turn, his wife has become his fiercest advocate. Here's what we know about her.

Article continues below advertisement

Lyle Menendez's wife was a friend before they fell in love.

According to NBC News, Lyle knew his wife for a decade before they got married in November 2003. He wed then-33-year-old Rebecca Sneed in a private ceremony at Mule Creek State Prison near Sacramento, Calif. Inside the maximum security visiting area, about a dozen friends and family were on hand to witness the exchange of vows.

Under California state law, prisoners serving a life sentence are not allowed conjugal visits. That doesn't bother Lyle, who told ABC News: "One thing I've learned is that your physical comfort is much less important than your connection with the people around you." He went on to say that he is able to have a healthy marriage that is built on conversation and creative ways to communicate. The things that come up on a daily basis in a normal marriage do not affect them.

Article continues below advertisement

Lyle told People Magazine that he and Rebecca talk on the phone every day, sometimes several times a day. "I have a very steady, involved marriage, and that helps sustain me and brings a lot of peace and joy," he explained. "It’s a counter to the unpredictable, very stressful environment here."

Article continues below advertisement

Lyle Menendez and his wife Rebecca Sneed have a private Facebook group you can pay for.

Rebecca runs a Facebook page for Lyle where she posts messages of hope, updates about her husband, and helpful information for sexual abuse survivors. She's extremely vigilant when it comes to blocking anyone who does not believe Erik and Lyle were sexually abused by their father. Since the release of Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, there has been an uptick in interest. Rebecca has also commented on what the show got wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

If anyone is looking for a deeper dive into Rebecca and Lyle's life, they can subscribe to a private group that costs $19.99 a month to join. "The fees earned from the page go to supporting Lyle in prison and all the projects that we try to help fund inside which you will also learn more about," wrote Rebecca in a pinned post.