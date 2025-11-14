Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades Steps Down as Investigation Ramps Up Over Mysterious Incident The newest investigation, reported Nov. 12, 2025, "does not involve Title IX, NCAA rules or student welfare." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 14 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being a coach or an athletic director means that you are a mentor for the team you lead. You have to consider your behavior and realize that you're placed in a position of trust and power that influences the minds and hearts of many. So, it behooves people in these positions to act accordingly and with respect for their authority. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has long been considered a leader and a mentor. Until, that is, the end of 2025.

Rhoades is under investigation again, coming on the heels of another investigation that saw the AD slammed for his behavior on the sidelines. Here's what we know about what happened to the official.

Here's what we know about the investigation into Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades.

Before the current investigation, Rhoades was already under investigation for an incident that occurred on the sidelines in September. According to CBS, this investigation looked into allegations that Rhoades got aggressive with player Michael Trigg over his decision to wear a long-sleeved gold shirt. In September, they report, Rhoades "grabbed Trigg during the first quarter and, while using an expletive, questioned him about the shirt. Baylor coach Dave Aranda later had 'heated' words with Rhoades."

That investigation, the outlet notes, was concluded and is unrelated to the newest investigation. This newest investigation is somewhat steeped in mystery.

CBS notes that the newest investigation, reported Nov. 12, 2025, "does not involve Title IX, NCAA rules or student welfare." With little information to go on, it's unclear what exactly he is being investigated for.

Rhoades is choosing to step down as AD of Baylor.

In the meantime, big things are happening in the world of Baylor football and the College Football Playoff selection committee. As a result of the investigation being launched, Rhoades is stepping down from both positions, AP News reports.

Baylor vice president Jason Cook told AP, "The university takes the allegations seriously and is in the process of conducting a thorough investigation." Rhoades began "personal leave" on Nov. 12, but has declined to elaborate further on the topic.

It's unclear how his role will be filled at Baylor, but the CFP has moved quickly to fill the void left by his resignation. According to The Sporting News, "Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has been added to the committee as its 12th member, replacing Rhoades." Additionally, with the announcement that Randall McDaniel was stepping away from the CFP for "personal reasons," the committee has had to welcome two new faces in short order.