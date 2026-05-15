Why the Mackenzie Shirilla Crash Photos Continue to Circulate The disturbing crash scene photos and videos seemingly prove the brakes were never applied. By Alisan Duran Updated May 15 2026, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Mackenzie Shirilla’s case is back in the spotlight following the release of Netflix’s The Crash, a documentary revisiting the fatal 2022 crash that killed Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan in Strongsville, Ohio.

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As interest in the case grows again online, many viewers have also started searching for crash photos connected to the incident. Images from the scene previously circulated in news coverage after prosecutors argued Shirilla intentionally drove into a commercial building at nearly 100 miles per hour.

Source: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

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Mackenzie Shirilla crash photos showed severe damage to the vehicle.

Photos released after the crash showed the Toyota Camry almost completely destroyed from the impact. According to the outlet, the front of the vehicle appeared ripped apart, while the windshield, roof, and sides of the car suffered catastrophic damage. Images from the scene also showed debris scattered around the building after the early morning collision in Strongsville, Ohio.

Security footage shown during the trial reportedly captured the car speeding toward the building moments before impact. Investigators also stated data recovered from the vehicle indicated the accelerator was fully pressed while the brakes were never applied.

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Source: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

During the 2023 trial, prosecutors argued the crash was deliberate, while Shirilla’s legal team maintained there was not enough evidence to prove intent. In August 2023, Shirilla was convicted of murder and later sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

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Netflix’s documentary also includes interviews with family members, investigators, and Shirilla herself, who continues denying she intentionally caused the crash. According to NBC News, Shirilla is currently incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Ohio. Although multiple appeals have been denied, her family continues publicly maintaining her innocence while pushing for further legal review of the case.

Source: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

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Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ documentary revisits the fatal Ohio case.

Netflix’s The Crash explores the events leading up to the July 31, 2022, collision, which happened when Shirilla was 17 years old. Prosecutors later argued the crash was intentional, while Shirilla’s family has continued maintaining her innocence.

According to the publication, police discovered the heavily damaged Toyota Camry lodged inside the brick Plidco Building in Strongsville after the crash. Russo, 20, and Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, while Shirilla survived with serious injuries.