Mackenzie Shirilla Was on Top of the World, and Now She's Facing a Life Sentence The Ohio cheerleader was arrested in 2022.

It's easy to believe you're invincible when you're young and have your whole life ahead of you. When Mackenzie Shirilla was just 17 years old, she was at the top of her world. Popular, with a handsome boyfriend, and a large clique of girls who worshipped her every move, she had it all.

Which is why it was so shocking that in 2022, she was involved in a car accident that caused the death of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan. Not long after, Shirilla was under arrest for murder. But who is she? Here's what we know about Shirilla and the crime that sent her to prison for what could possibly be the rest of her life.

Who is Mackenzie Shirilla?

Shirilla was living the dream of most teenagers. With a growing social media presence and all the popularity a teenager could dream of, she had a charmed life. Her boyfriend, Dominic, was independently wealthy, and she spent time at his house reigning over their social circle like a queen (via Investigation Discovery). A 17-year-old student at Strongsville High School, the Ohio teenager had everything going for her.

But in July 2022, she got behind the wheel of a car with her boyfriend, Dominic, in the passenger seat. In the backseat was their good friend, Davion. Surveillance footage shows the car accelerating into a building at what investigators later estimated was around 100 m.p.h. Initially, Shirilla just seemed like the lucky survivor of an unthinkable tragedy. However, it wasn't long before she was arrested for intentionally causing the accident.

In August 2023, Shirilla was found guilty on 12 counts for intentionally killing Dominic and Davion, and was sentenced to life in prison, according to People. The charges included murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, and drug possession.

Shirilla's jail call with her mom has raised eyebrows.

It was determined that Shirilla intentionally killed her boyfriend, Dominic, after a turbulent relationship. Davion, prosecutors surmised, was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Shirilla's mom, Natalie Shirilla, pleaded for mercy from the judge before her daughter's sentencing (via The Sun).

According to the outlet, Natalie later said she "completely disagrees with the judge" and tried to push for an appeal on the grounds that Shirilla's diagnosis of POTS (Post-orthostatic tachycardic syndrome) was the cause of the crash, not intentional homicide (via WKYC).

In a recorded jailhouse call between Shirilla and her mother, Natalie can be heard promising her daughter that they will "never ever" give up the fight, and reassuring her bereft daughter that they will keep fighting. At one point, Natalie says, almost to herself, that she knew the sentence would be life, then suggests she can't say why she "knew" it would be, while on the recorded phone line.