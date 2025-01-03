Madame Ushi is Aspen’s Celebrity Hot Spot This Ski Season With its massive success this winter, Madame Ushi is already being hailed as a game-changer for Aspen’s dining and nightlife scene. By Reese Watson Updated Jan. 3 2025, 5:22 p.m. ET Source: WN-Agency

Aspen, Colo., a haven for winter sports enthusiasts and luxury travelers alike, has a new crown jewel this season: Madame Ushi, the chic Pan-Asian fusion restaurant owned by Grammy-winning DJ and producer Cedric Gervais. Since its grand opening last year, Madame Ushi has quickly become the talk of the town, boasting a vibrant atmosphere, world-class cuisine, and the toughest reservation to snag in Aspen.

A Fusion of Flavor and Elegance

Madame Ushi brings a refreshing twist to Aspen’s culinary scene with its inventive Pan-Asian menu. From exquisitely crafted sushi rolls to bold dishes inspired by Thai, Japanese, and Chinese cuisines, every plate at Madame Ushi is a work of art. Chef Jeff Eaton, a former executive chef at Nobu handpicked by Gervais, has curated a menu that balances traditional flavors with modern flair.

Signature dishes like the Wagyu Tataki, Truffle Lobster Ramen, and Madame's Dragon Roll have earned rave reviews from locals and visitors alike. Paired with an extensive sake collection and handcrafted cocktails like the "Snowfall Martini," the dining experience is nothing short of unforgettable.

The Cedric Gervais Touch

As one of the world’s most celebrated DJs, Cedric Gervais is no stranger to creating unforgettable experiences. With Madame Ushi, Gervais has seamlessly translated his talent for captivating audiences into a hospitality venture that blends luxury, style, and entertainment. “Madame Ushi is more than just a restaurant; it’s a destination,” Gervais explained in a recent interview. “We wanted to create a space where food, ambiance, and energy come together to offer something truly special for Aspen’s elite.”

The restaurant’s design reflects Gervais’s impeccable taste, featuring sleek, modern decor with warm wood accents, soft lighting, and vibrant art installations inspired by Asian culture. By night, Madame Ushi transforms into a lively hotspot ultralounge, with curated DJ sets adding to the electric atmosphere.

The Most Coveted Reservation in Aspen

Aspen’s social calendar is notoriously packed with exclusive events and celebrity sightings during the winter season, and Madame Ushi has become the epicenter of it all. With its impeccable reputation and limited seating, securing a reservation at Madame Ushi has become the ultimate status symbol.

From A-list actors to world-renowned athletes, the restaurant has attracted an impressive roster of high-profile guests. This season alone, stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, and Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim have been spotted enjoying the Madame Ushi experience.

The buzz surrounding Madame Ushi extends far beyond Aspen. Social media has played a significant role in its meteoric rise, with influencers and food bloggers flocking to the restaurant to document their experiences. The hashtag #MadameUshi has garnered millions of views, further solidifying its status as the must-visit destination of the season.

A Bright Future Ahead

With its massive success this winter, Madame Ushi is already being hailed as a game-changer for Aspen’s dining and nightlife scene. Cedric Gervais has hinted at plans to expand the Madame Ushi brand to other luxury destinations in the future, but for now, Aspen remains the exclusive home of this culinary gem.