Maitland Ward's Decades-Long Career in Entertainment Has Made Her a Millionaire

Even though it may seem as though Maitland's name and face are all over the place now, that wasn't always the case. She cut her chops in the acting world as Jessica Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful from 1994 to 1996 at just 16 years old.

Maitland then went on to secure guest roles on the likes of shows such as USA High and Home Improvement as well as the 1997 television film Killing Mr. Griffin.