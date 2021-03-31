Here's What Happened After 'My 600-lb Life' Star Maja Radanovic Quit Dr. Now's Weight Loss Program

In 2019, My 600-lb Life introduced us to Maja Radanovic, who moved to Houston to change her life and bring down her weight with the expert help of our favorite bariatric surgeon, Dr. Now.

For those unfamiliar with the TLC show, each episode features a morbidly obese patient struggling physically and emotionally to navigate everyday life. Through their tales of addiction and resilience, viewers can enjoy an hour of heartfelt appointment viewing every Wednesday evening.

Source: TLC

When we first meet Maja, she and her boyfriend Christian are struggling to make their way through the airport. All of Dr. Now's patients are made to relocate to Houston, which means that Maja had to leave her home city of Portland, Ore. behind.

During her episode, we see Maja complain about how much pain she's in, how the airport people lied to her, and how she's all around not a happy camper. "This is so much more walking than I even realized I was going to have to do, and how far everything is is really frustrating because I called both the airports before I left and asked them how far everything was and how much walking there was," she says on the show.

Source: TLC

"I'm upset right now because my legs hurt and the lady lied to me about how far it was because I would have made other arrangements for me to get here if I knew how far it was," she shares, on the verge of tears. "I understand that I'm a big person, but it doesn't give people the right to lie to me." Her boyfriend, on the other hand, tries to keep Maja calm by explaining that it's a big airport, a new place, and a lot is going on.

But if there's one thing Maja does recognize about herself, it's that something needs to change in her life — and stat. "If I were to slip and fall, I could easily break bones," she says in a voice-over. "One trip, one fumble ... I'm that close to losing my mobility." When she seeks the help of Dr. Now, Maja is still independent but fears she'll have to depend on someone to take care of her if she doesn't get her weight in order.

Source: Instagram

