Maks Chmerkovskiy Isn't a Fan of Anna Delvey on 'DWTS' — Or Her Flashy Ankle Monitor When asked by 'TMZ' if he's a fan of Anna, he offered a swift reply: "Absolutely not." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 24 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET

Maksim Chmerkovskiy may no longer compete as a professional dancer on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, but he’s not holding back on ex-convict Anna Delvey’s appearance. As part of the Season 33 cast, Anna brings her moves — and her (bedazzled) ankle monitor — to the dance floor. However, not everyone agrees she should be competing. Despite her controversial past, she’s garnered quite the fan base, boasting over 1 million Instagram followers since Netflix turned her story into the miniseries Inventing Anna.

In a September 2024 interview with TMZ, Maks didn't hold back when sharing his opinions about Anna's dance skills and presence, labeling them as "s--tty." Here’s everything Maks had to say about Anna’s time on DWTS.

Maks Chmerkovskiy called Anna Delvey a "professional liar" and a "s--tty" dancer.

Source: ABC

During his sitdown with the TMZ podcast team, Maks opened up about his thoughts on Anna's time on DWTS thus far, and it isn't pretty. He began by explaining that if the network was aiming for a scandalous vibe, “There are so many other people you can choose from.” He added that her job is “a professional liar.”

Maks then questioned the reason for her appearance on the show, stating, “You’re gonna bring that person and say, ‘Here’s a platform that a lot of people waited their entire careers to be a part of.’” He also addressed the moment when she gets to showcase her personal story, saying, “Will I believe anything this lady says? Absolutely not.”

He then critiqued her performance, stating it “wasn’t great.” He added, “She was very kind of standoffish in a lot of things.” While he acknowledged that she could blame it on nerves, he’s not buying it, considering she conned multiple people out of millions of dollars while convincing them she was a German heiress — an obvious skill. Overall, it’s evident that Maks isn’t very fond of Anna, as he replied with "Absolutely not" when asked if he was a fan.

Here's how Anna Delvey responded to Maks Chmerkovskiy's criticism of her time of 'DWTS.'

Shortly after Maks’s TMZ interview dropped, Kelly Cutrone responded on her Instagram Stories with a still image from the interview, overlaying it with the text: “I thought this said SEXY!!! @maksimc Did you mean Sassy or are you so pathetic that you cannot get on a show you have to attack someone? No one cares about your opinion Dance yourself into a new reality."

Anna then reposted Kelly’s Instagram Story to her own. Ouch! She later shared the same clip on her Instagram Stories again, this time with the caption, “Who’s this Maksim person? He must be poor.”