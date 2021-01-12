Woman Wins Free Car Then Complains About Having to Pay for License Plates

They say that beggars can't be choosers, but no one told this woman who won a free car from a giveaway Twitter account. If you've watched game shows like The Price is Right while sick home from school or just chilling at home during the day, then you've probably heard about the "horror stories" of people who won vehicles and couldn't afford to keep them because they have to pay the taxes on the car.

While there are certainly ways around those fees, like getting a small loan to pay said taxes you could then pay off in increments, or trading in the car to a dealership to get another vehicle of lesser value that'll cover the cost of the taxes, some people don't want to go through the trouble of doing all that. And others who received a free vehicle don't want to pay anything at all.

Twitter user @LexiRae89 actually won a vehicle from giveaway account PiccMe Prizes that as she quoted would cost her "$0 dollars." Her understanding of "zero dollars" however must've been different from the folks who awarded her the car. She tweeted at the company stating she was "PISSED" because it was apparently a used vehicle that needed its alternator fixed.

She conceded that yes, while they paid for the inspection she still had to front the cost for the license plates and repairs on the prize, which amounted to $405.15. She also mentioned that she had to front the tax costs of the vehicle.

Some responded that "gifted" vehicles in certain states don't necessitate taxes, but others chimed in stating that the legalities attached to "gifted" cars as opposed to ones that were won in giveaways could be different.

LexiRae stated that she wasn't "ungrateful" but that coming into ownership of the car had costs associated with them that she wasn't ready for.

The story was posted to Reddit's Choosing Beggars sub, which sparked ire from commenters, who remarked that she was in for a rude awakening when it came to monthly insurance costs on the car, along with paying for gas, registration and, depending on where she lived, parking costs.

If anyone reading this lives in the New York or New Jersey area and travels quite frequently between the two states, then they'll know they can add a significant monthly amount of money for tolls as well. (I spend around $200 a month alone in tolls alone, not to mention some $155 in insurance charges as well. That doesn't include parking in NYC and the occasional contest of parking tickets that were incorrectly issued by meter officers.)

For the most part, people didn't seem to really sympathize with LexiRae's gifted car problems. Paying $405.15 for a running, working vehicle, as long as the repairs were performed correctly and the work is insured really isn't that much for a reliable mode of transportation. But what do you think? Does she have a right to complain? Or is this a case of somebody looking a gift horse in the mouth?

