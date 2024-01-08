Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Actor Reveals Insane Residuals Earned for His 1-Second Spot in Buffalo Wild Wings Ad An actor was floored by the amount of money he received in residuals for his 1-second appearance in a national Buffalo Wild Wings commercial. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 8 2024, Published 9:59 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @k_pocasangre

Kevin Pocasangre's (@k_pocasangre) near-hysterical reaction to seeing the first residual check he ever received for a national commercial is bringing a massive smile to the faces of folks who see it. The actor appeared floored by the amount of money he received, and there were throngs of TikTokers congratulating and urging him to consistently pursue his acting career.

Kevin writes in a text overlay of his video: "First time getting residuals from a national commercial" He speaks into the camera with a slight look of worry on his face: "So I just got a letter from my agent I haven't worked and so I don't think I'm owed any money."

He continued, "So I think this is not a good thing," and he explains in another overlay why he's a bit worried about opening the letter: "I had missed some auditions and my agent was upset so I thought it was a release letter? Idk"

"F--- me it's pretty thick," he says as he tears through the letter. Then, a wave of relief washes over his face: "I know what them checks look like though," Kevin writes. "Wow, let me remember if it's what I think...uhhh...it's just," he says while leafing through the papers in the letter, "What is this?"

Kevin sees the amount of money that came in the mail for him and his reaction looks like someone in a Baptist church who just saw the face of the lord and was guaranteed passage to heaven. He begins to stammer about the amount of money he received in the residual check, "Buffalo Wild Wings...is this residuals I don't know how to read this s---- what the f----?" he relays in a high-pitched grunt.

"I got a check I got a check!" he screams, jumping up and down in front of the landscaping company's logo emblazoned on the trailer that carries worker's equipment. He shows the check to someone off-screen who sounds just as happy as he does about the amount of money he received.

"There's so many of them!" he says, thumbing through the numerous checks that came into the mail. "Hold on we got multiple checks we got multiple checks. Wow this one right here...is nice...I look under it...this one's cool too man you know I'm a simple dude, I don't need much to be happy," he says, unable to contain his excitement.

He then refers to another "nice" check he received that he could use to change his car's oil, and then another that could be good for fill up his gas tank. He then comes upon "another good, good, good one." "Life of an actor bro d---, stupid clutch. This bulls---- bro," he says waving to the checks before he catches himself to not degrade the money he just received.

Kevin crosses himself and then gives up some love to the sky, "Thank you God or, whatever but, but um this would've been nice last week cause I was on vacation at f----- EDC. Holy....what the....!" he shrieks again, very, very stoked about the money he got from his agent.

Numerous TikTokers who saw his post mainly wanted to know two things: how much money did he earn and where could they watch his commercial? Judging from discussions posted in response to his video, it looks like the actor received approximately $8,000 in residuals for his Buffalo Wild Wings ad.

The important thing to remember is that Kevin was in a national TV spot, so even though he was featured in the advertisement for about a second with a camera close up on his face as he gobbles a hot wing, the deal he secured for the spot provided him with some fat residual checks for his part in the commercial.

He not only shared the Buffalo Wild Wings commercial he was in, but his parents' reaction to seeing him in it — the joy on their faces in the clip is evident.

Like many vocations, the salaries for commercial actors vary greatly: some folks are going to get booked for more roles than others, and some advertisements and the companies that produce them pay better than others. With that being said, Zip Recruiter put together some figures representing what full-time commercial actors could expect to earn in 2024.

The average salary hovers around the $56,903 per year mark, but that's a stark difference from what top earners in the field make: around $138,000 annually when all is said and done. 75% of commercial actors reportedly make about $46,000 a year, and the bottom 25th percentile of commercial actors make around $30,000.

Even on the lower end, it's not a bad gig if one is doing it in conjunction with another part or full-time job, and seeing as casting agents are sticking with remote audition submissions for the time being, it's not like folks need to take a massive chunk out of their day to wait in an audition room and speak for 30 seconds just to hear they didn't get the part.