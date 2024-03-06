Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “If You Ask Out, You Pay” — Man Slammed for Making Tinder Date Split Bill With Him "Common bruh, at least pay for the first date….especially if you asked, are courting her and looking to date her." By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 6 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thewaterboy

A TikTok user who goes by Water Boy (@thewaterboy) seemed to think "the world would side with him," according to one commenter on his post about going Dutch on a first date with a woman. He recorded himself and the verbal responses from his date in the clip. Perhaps the Water Boy thought folks would agree with his assessment that women are "entitled" in expecting men to pay for things.

However, as several commenters pointed out in response to the clip, the Water Boy requested this woman go out on a date with him. And since he put in the request to go out on a date, then he should be the one to pay for it. This appears to be a widely agreed upon protocol: whoever asks the other person out on the date should be the one to fork over the bill.

Water Boy begins his video recording himself looking down at his camera, seemingly distressed: "Tinder date was mad that she had to split the bill," he writes in a text overlay, indicating what was making him appear so glum.

@thewaterboy I dont even know her and she wanted to split the bill??? After SHE ordered an appetizer that i didnt want!! THIS is what its like dating in MIAMI smh. I gotta move somewhere else, these girls are ENTITLED. ♬ original sound - Water Boy Source: TikTok | @thewaterboy

In a caption for the video, he lamented his poor fortune, attributing the woman's unwillingness to pay her bill to her geographical location, which he speculates similarly affects other women from the same region: "I don't even know her and she wanted to split the bill??? After SHE ordered an appetizer that i didn't want!! THIS is what it's like dating in Miami. I gotta move somewhere else, these girls are ENTITLED."

The camera then cuts to the man recording the woman angrily tossing her card into the folio containing the receipt for their night out. "What'd you say?" the TikToker asks her. "Why are we splitting the bill?" she replies.

"Well I mean," he says while wiping his forehead, "it's our first date so, I thought we should maybe go half?" Next up in the video are the two of them sitting in his car, "I can't believe you made us split the bill," she tells him as he continues to record his reaction to her protestations.

"Well I mean you ordered an appetizer that I didn't even touch, why do you, think that I should pay for..." It's at this point in the conversation that she interjects — "Okay but you asked me out" "I know, but you ordered something that I did -"

She cuts him off again, stressing that he was the one who wanted to take her out on a date in the first place. "You asked me out," she says again. Seeing that there was probably a fundamental difference in understanding when it comes to the economics of dating, he ultimately decided to just offer her a ride home.

"All right, I'll just take you home and —" the video then cuts to him, still in his car, but at a later point in time. "All right, see ya," he says as someone can be heard exiting his vehicle. "Hello? Hello? See ya," he says.

"Bye," she sings as she shuts the door to his car and he looks towards his camera lens, making a face. Commenters who responded to his video had differing opinions. There was one person who remarked that it was pretty lame of him to reach out for a date, as that is an implication he would pay for whatever was ordered for the two of them.

"I’m with her. You asked for the date… you pay!" one TikTok user wrote. Another female user said that if a man isn't willing to pay for their food / drinks when they go out, then that immediately puts them in the category of friend: "Date? Nah you’re a friend if we split the bill. lol"

Another response seemed to suggest that whenever women are going out on a date then that comes with the assumption a man will be paying for whatever it is that they're ordering. According to them, the standard operating procedure is to let whoever it is they're going on a date with know that they're going to be expected to fork over some money for some of the meal tickets.

Whereas someone else seemed to think that when a man is courting a woman, they should be expected to pay until they've known each other longer: "It’s the first date…you haven’t been together for 5 years. She dodged a bullet…."

Another woman wrote in response: "If the man asks me to split on the first date, I’m not arguing, tht just will be the last. Chivalry is dead at that point"