Man Seemingly Swims to Athens After Missing the Ferry: "Bro Went on a Side Quest" After missing the ferry which his friends were on, one man appeared to jump in the water and start swimming toward the ferry and its destination. By Kelly Corbett Jul. 11 2023, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

If you were supposed to meet your friends on the ferry, but accidentally missed it, what would you do? I'm sure most folks would check the schedule to see if another ferry was coming, and if one wasn't coming, sit it and out and wait for their friends — right?

Well, let's just say that when one guy found himself in this situation, he didn't just let the ferry ride away without giving it his all. He really put some elbow grease into catching this ride, and fortunately, we got to watch his journey unfold on TikTok.

Man misses ferry, so he starts swimming to his destination.

TikTok user @rjones119 shared a video with the text, “POV: You can’t find your friend on the ferry and he sends you this video two hours later.” The TikTok first shows a bunch of people having fun on the ferry, then transitions to a video sent through iMessage of a guy up to his head in the water as he seemingly swam after the ferry. “I missed the ferry,” he said as he tried to stay above water. He added, “it’s going to take a while for me to get to you guys.”

Then the video transitioned to a Snapchat that seemingly was filmed from the ferry. Out in the distance, a human is seen in the water. “Bro how,” read the Snapchat caption. In the comment section, users praised the guy who was swimming to his friends on the ferry.

"Bro went on a side quest," wrote one person. Another teased "bro found the sub on the way," seemingly referring to the Titan submersible which imploded in June 2023, the same month in which the TikTok video had been shared.

And one user asked the question that I'm sure we all have been wondering. "Where did he put his phone that whole time while swimming?" Some assumed that he kept it in his pocket, which then prompted a debate over whether iPhones were actually water-resistant.

Unfortunately, we never received an update regarding if this guy actually made it to his friends, the distance he swam and the amount of time it took hom, and what prompted him to even attempt this in the first place.

According to the video, the ferry that this guy had missed was on its way to Athens, Greece. And weirdly enough, this isn't the first time that passengers on the ferry there spotted a human in the middle of the water.

Another TikTok user shared a video in April 2023 claiming that while riding the ferry, a child was spotted in the water. "The unnamed toddler was lounging patiently on an inflatable unicorn when a ferry noticed something odd in the distance," the user wrote in her video.

