Bring Them Home! All Five Crew Members of the OceanGate Titan Have Family on Dry Land Who is on the OceanGate submersible? On June 19, 2023, the OceanGate submersible, which goes to the Titanic's wreckage, went missing. By Jamie Lerner Jun. 20 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

We are now in an era when anyone with enough money can travel into outer space or unexplored ocean depths. This is how OceanGate rose to popularity amongst the world’s wealthiest as one of the most exciting adventures explorers could take. It boasted its fleet of submersibles, the most impressive of which is the submersible Titan, which can travel 4,000 meters deep.

The Titan is a five-person submersible, reportedly the size of a mini-van. Its expeditions to the wreck of the Titanic typically last eight hours, although the Titan has about 96 hours of oxygen for its five passengers. On June 19, 2023, about 1.5 hours into the Titan’s dive, it lost communication with its mother ship. Unless it’s found, the five passengers on board could die. So who is on the OceanGate submersible?

Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding

The first confirmed member of the Titan’s crew is British entrepreneur and explorer Hamish Harding. This is not his first time delving into unknown waters—he holds three Guinness world records for exploration-based activities and flew aboard the Blue Origin trip to outer space. The 58-year-old has two children, one stepson, and a wife, Linda Harding, who are all hoping for his safe return.

Before heading under, he shared his excitement on Instagram and explained the mission's risks. “Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he explained. “A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow.” The risky conditions and choppy waters could explain how the Titan disconnected from communication.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood

British businessman Shahzada Dawood is also aboard the Titan with his son, Suleman. The Dawoods come from one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families. The Dawood family released a statement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, which said, "As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available.” Shahzada, a trustee of the Seti Institute, left his wife, Christine, and daughter, Alina, on land. Suleman is just 19 years old.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet aka “Mr. Titanic”

Source: Getty Images

The most experienced person on board by far is French Navy diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet. He was nicknamed Mr. Titanic because he spent more time with the shipwreck than any other explorer. He was actually part of the first manned mission to the wreck in 1987 and is the director of underwater research at the company that owns the rights to the Titanic’s wreck. At 77 years old, he survives his wife, who died of breast cancer years prior.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush

Ironically, the OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush, who some might say is responsible for the missing vessel, is also aboard the Titan. Yes, this does feel like a real-life Black Mirror episode. He oversees OceanGate's financial and engineering strategies, so if anyone will know how to be found, it’s Stockton. He also co-founded OceanGate’s non-profit foundation for research. Not only does he enjoy deep sea exploration, but like Hamish, he’s also a pilot and innovator in aviation.

