Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images What Is James Cameron's Net Worth? Details on the 'Titanic' Director By Anna Garrison Feb. 8 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron has been named one of Time magazine's most influential people in the world for his contributions to film. After rising to recognition in 1984 for his work writing and directing The Terminator, he has since crafted films winning numerous Academy Awards and spanning billions of dollars at the global box office.

Article continues below advertisement

As the second highest-grossing film director of all time (second only, of course, to Steven Spielberg), James Cameron has many fans curious about his net worth. Here's what to know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is James Cameron's net worth?

The eldest child of five in Kapuskasing, Ontario, James Cameron became interested in filmmaking in high school. After enrolling in a community college in California, James learned about practical effects by reading other students' work on "optical printing, or front screen projection, or dye transfers, anything that related to film technology," per Syd Field.

After seeing Star Wars in 1977, James promptly quit his job as a truck driver and set off to make it in the film industry. By 1978, he had produced his first short film, Xenogenesis. During his time educating himself about filmmaking techniques, James was hired as a special effects artist. While he was the special effects director for Piranha, the original director left due to creative differences with producer Ovidio Assonitis, allowing James to direct a blockbuster for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

It was during the filming of Piranha that James had a nightmare that provided partial inspiration for The Terminator. He later sold the script to a colleague (and his later wife), Gale Anne Hurd, for $1, under the condition that he direct the film. James's career soon skyrocketed, leading to films such as Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Titanic, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Celebrity Net Worth, James Cameron's estimated net worth for all of his box office success is $700 million. Fans of his work shouldn't be too shocked, as both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water alone have netted billions of dollars globally.

James Cameron Director, Producer, Writer, Editor Net worth: $700 million Director, writer, producer, and editor James Cameron began his filmmaking career in 1978, but things took off in 1984 with his film The Terminator, which he wrote and directed. Since then, James has made numerous award-winning films and some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, including Avatar, Titanic, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Birth date: Aug. 16, 1954 Birth place: Kapuskasing, Ontario, Canada Birth name: James Francis Cameron Father: Philip Cameron Mother: Shirley Cameron (née Lowe) Marriages: Sharon Williams (m. 1978–1984), Gale Anne Hurd (m. 1985–1989), Kathryn Bigelow (m. 1989–1991), Linda Hamilton (m. 1997–1999), Suzy Amis (m. 2000–) Children: Josephine Archer Cameron, Elizabeth Rose Cameron, Quinn Cameron, Claire Cameron

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to his film exploits, James is a sea explorer and has contributed to many documentaries with National Geographic exploring the deep sea, including Ghosts of the Abyss and Aliens of the Deep.

Source: Getty Images James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis Cameron