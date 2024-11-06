Home > FYI Manhattan’s BISTRO 38 Serving What Is Being Called The "Best Hamburger In NYC" [PHOTOS] Since its beginnings in 1991, B|STRO 38 has been more than just a restaurant—it’s a staple of Midtown. By Reese Watson Published Nov. 6 2024, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Bstro 38/WN-Agency

Nestled in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, B|STRO 38 has quickly become the go-to spot for the best hamburger in NYC. Known for their award-winning B|38 Burger—crafted from a rich blend of Black Angus steak, topped with 5 Spoke cheddar, savory bacon jam, and a signature aioli—B|STRO 38 redefines the classic American burger experience. This distinctive burger, combined with the restaurant’s dedication to quality, has earned them the coveted OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award for 2024, a testament to their impact on New York’s vibrant dining scene.

Source: Bstro 38/WN-Agency

Since its beginnings in 1991, B|STRO 38 has been more than just a restaurant—it’s a staple of Midtown. The recent revamp not only celebrates its enduring legacy but also highlights its resilience and the unbreakable spirit of the community it serves. The interior design strikes a balance between modern chic and warm sophistication, offering a second-floor space that’s perfect for any private event, from intimate dinners to larger gatherings.

