"Especially Lips" — Folks Are Ridiculing the Mar-A-Lago Face Online Plastic surgeons say the procedure's been requested by name. By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Dec. 19 2025, 3:01 p.m. ET

If you've ever hopped onto social media, you've probably seen gaggles of influencers with self-same expressions. And it isn't just particular traits they're embodying, physical and personality-wise. Twenty-something-year-olds are undergoing cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance.

But in real life, the consequences of "selfie surgery" can make folks look like lifeless automatons. Just ask folks who watched this 2025 Kim Kardashian podcast appearance. One such recent trend is a look that's called the "Mar-a-Lago Face" and before and afters of this type of procedure are trending online.



What is the "Mar-a-Lago face"?

The term is a stereotypical phrase used to denote what The Spiegel Center for cosmetic surgery says is a "certain over-perfected, high-gloss aesthetic." The Newton, Mass., based aesthetic practice goes on to further define it as "all tight skin, high cheeks, plump lips, and sculpted jawlines."

Axios writes that requests for these procedures in Washington, D.C. have been pouring into plastic surgery clinics. The outlet writes that doctors specializing in cosmetic work pointed out this as being a sizable shift from clientele who sought out more discreet reformations of their countenances.

Furthermore, a doctor said that "we're seeing people who want to look like they had something done." Additionally, Axios reported that these requests were primarily coming from "Trump insiders" who were seeking "over procedures" and that these clients even requested the "Mar-a-Lago face" by name.

Cosmetic doctor Troy Pittman was quoted by the outlet as stating that fillers, Botox, and Dysport treatments are par the course for this batch of clients. He went on to state that these surgeries are more in line with the "Palm Beach" crowd.

The Maga makeover AKA Mar-A-Lago face. These are the two goofiest examples: pic.twitter.com/IkBdS2m2j8 — DJ (@DJoftheOri) December 19, 2025

Anita Kulkarni, another D.C. plastic surgeon said that she turned down customers who tried buying themselves "a more done look, like that Mar-a-Lago face." Kulkarni stated that this type of work wasn't in line with her own aesthetic philosophies.

Additionally, she attributes its surge in popularity due to its popularity in certain social circles. By spending time with so many folks who get artificial face enhancements on a daily basis, a person's sense of what is considered human goes out the window.

"You lose sight of anatomic normalcy," Kulkarni stated, going on to reportedly call the phenomena "filler blindness." While the aforementioned surgeon doesn't seem interested in this type of aesthetic, there are other Virginia-based cosmetic centers that don't seem to have a problem with it.

It's called "Mar-a-Lago face". Daily Beast: "Florida tans, big hair, caked-on makeup, and inflated chests that seem purchased from a Victoria's Secret catalog- and that's just the men!" Laura Loomer, Lara Trump, Matt Gaetz: pic.twitter.com/y9BPMrm73k — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 28, 2024

Virginia Facial Plastic Surgery categorized two types of "Mar-a-Lago" faces. The first, is what the business refers to as a look that costs $200,000 to $300,000 to be spent over 10 years. Unsurprisingly, with such a high price tag, the clinic argues that folks should aspire to this type of face.

"Deep plane facelifts, brow lifts, lip lifts, and hairline work, followed by strategic touch-ups with filler, botox, lasers, and skincare," the center penned. Conversely, the same plastic surgery clinic advised against getting an "overdone caricature," where people end up looking more like Ron Perlman's beast from the live-action Beauty & the Beast TV series.

Mar-a-Lago Face before-and-afters are something else.

Mar-a-Lago face before and after pic.twitter.com/J234af7g4U — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) December 16, 2025

It's no secret that U.S. politics has become an absolute circus where any discussion of constitutional policies and laws that affect hardworking citizens has been supplanted by fear-mongering, identity issues, and division. And it looks like mocking people for their cosmetic surgery choices has extended are apart of this modern-day freakshow.