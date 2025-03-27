Producer Marc Platt Has a Net Worth That Speaks to His Success in Hollywood Marc Platt's net worth comes from decades of working in Hollywood. By Joseph Allen Published March 27 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although there are a handful of exceptions, most movie producers aren't known by name. Usually, if a producer is known by name, it's because they have a reputation of some sort that is more likely to be negative than positive. Although not everyone knows who he is, Marc Platt has become a name that some recognize for a few reasons.

For one, he's the father of actor Ben Platt, making Ben pretty firmly a nepo baby. Marc was in the headlines in March of 2025, though, because he is the named producer who apparently flew across the country to meet with Rachel Zegler about her online political statements. Following those stories, many wanted to know what his net worth is. Here's what we know.

What is Marc Platt's net worth?

Marc's net worth is estimated to be roughly $20 million, and it stems largely from his success in Hollywood. Marc is one of the producers behind films like La La Land, Bridge of Spies, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, and he has earned three Tony Awards, two Emmys, and two Golden Globes over the course of his career. He's also been the producer behind many of Disney's recent live-action remakes, including Snow White.

Marc Platt Producer Net worth: $20 million Marc Platt is a producer best known for his work on various high profile films, including La La Land, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, and Wicked. He is the father of actor Ben Platt and has also become closely associated with the Disney live-action remakes, serving as producer on The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins Returns, and Snow White, among the studio's recent efforts. Birthdate: April 14, 1957 Birthplace: Pikesville, Maryland Birth Name: Marc E. Platt Father: Howard Platt Mother: Sue Ellen

Marc's incredible success as a producer stems from the money he makes on the back end of movies that turn a profit. A movie like Wicked, for example, was hugely profitable for him because it made much more money than it cost to produce. That's also why he appears to have been so concerned over Snow White.

me liking and retweeting every positive tweet about how cool rachel zegler is after everyone found out marc platt flew out to tell her to delete her pro palestine tweet and she looked him in the eye and said no pic.twitter.com/cLZWDHJCZe — ☕️ (@newdiaryentry) March 26, 2025

Marc and Disney have gone to great lengths to blame 'Snow White's' failure on Rachel Zegler.

Following Snow White's relatively underwhelming box office performance, Marc and Disney have been forcefully pushing a narrative to the Hollywood press that star Rachel Zegler's public political comments are the reason for the movie's failure. Jonah Platt, Marc's son, has even come to his father's defense, suggesting that Zegler was an "employee" who stepped out of line.

“Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram comment, per People.