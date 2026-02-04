Here Is the Latest Update on the Foster Parents Who Inflicted More Abuse on the Turpin Children "Today’s sentencing marks a significant step in delivering justice to the victims who endured unimaginable abuse." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 4 2026, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: ABC

When 17-year-old Jordan Turpin escaped from her family's abusive home, she was convinced her parents would kill her if she got caught, per The Mercury News. That was in January 2018, after two years of planning. Jordan and her 12 siblings were squeezed into a decaying, dirty house in Perris, Calif., where David and Louise Turpin physically and psychologically abused their kids.

After Jordan bravely managed to crawl out of a window and call 911, the world learned about their nightmare. The children ranged in age from 2 to 29 and were severely malnourished. They all suffered from some kind of physical issue. A few were chained to a bed. All of them were filthy and traumatized. Six of the Turpin kids were minors and were placed in foster care. Marcelino Olguin and his wife took the children in, then abused them more. Where is Olguin now? Here's what we know.

Marcelino Olguin is now in prison.

According to Spectrum News NY1, Olguin was sentenced to seven years in prison in October 2024. He had previously pleaded guilty to lewd acts on a child, false imprisonment, and injuring a child. Olguin's wife, Rosa, and their adult daughter Lennys both pleaded guilty to child cruelty, and each received four years' probation.

"Today’s sentencing marks a significant step in delivering justice to the victims who endured unimaginable abuse," said Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin in a statement. "These children were placed in a position of vulnerability after surviving intense trauma, only to be further exploited by someone who was entrusted with their care."

During Olguin's sentencing, a victim's advocate read a statement from James Turpin, who was placed in his care. "All I wanted was to finally have a loving family and to recover from my trauma, but unfortunately, I did not receive that," wrote James. He went on to say that through his faith, he can forgive the Olguins.

The Turpin kids were failed by the social service system.

Attorneys representing the Turpin kids filed a lawsuit against Riverside County and ChildNet, the private foster care agency used to place them, regarding the abuse they faced at the hands of the Olguins. Per the lawsuit, the children were hit in the face with sandals, forced to overeat then consume their own vomit, and made to sit in a circle and go into detail about their previous abuse. Marcelino also sexually abused some of the children.

In January 2026, Julissa, Jolinda, and James Turpin spoke with Diane Sawyer about what happened in foster care. When they moved in, Julissa was only 11 years old. She recalled her new foster father describing her as "sexy." She told ABC News that although she was young and naive, she knew that "didn't feel right." It also made her feel unsafe. Marcelino later forcibly kissed Julissa and inappropriately touched her, she said.

In 2022, Riverside County hired outside investigators to look into the social services system that allowed this kind of abuse to occur. It confirmed that the younger Turpin siblings were placed with foster parents who had a history of abuse. The older Turpin kids "experienced periods of housing instability and food insecurity as they transitioned to independence." Changes recommended in the report were made by Riverside County. Jolinda said something good had to come of this.