Miss Universe Puerto Rico 1970 Winner Marisol Malaret Has Died at 73

The beauty pageant world has suffered a major loss. Marisol Malaret, best known as a former model and Miss Universe 1970 winner, has passed away at 73 years old.

Marisol, who went on to become a television personality, died on March 19, 2023, per El Nuevo Dïa (the main news outlet in Puerto Rico). Admirers and fans have taken to social media to share their condolences to Marisol’s family, and many want to know more. What was Marisol Malaret’s cause of death?

Source: YouTube/Universal Crowns Marisol Maralet and Bob Barker at the Miss Universe 1970 Pageant

Marisol Malaret’s cause of death has not been disclosed to the public as of yet.

Unfortunately, the circumstances surrounding Marisol’s death have not been revealed. Amid the news, several pageant officials and fans have shared touching tributes to the late beauty queen.

Source: YouTube/Universal Crowns Bob Barker and Marisol Malaret at the Miss Universe 1970 Pageant

"So saddened to hear the news of Miss Universe 1970, Marisol Malaret’s passing,” Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart wrote on Instagram. “I met her when she judged for us in Puerto Rico. I had just become president. She could not have been more gracious and helpful, sitting with me for hours and answering all of my questions and giving me her candid advice. She was a very special woman, the embodiment of being beautifully confident."

1/2 Ay Mari, me enseñaste tantas cosas, valores. Siempre estarás en mi corazón, pues el amor nunca muere.



“Querido, no estaré para todas las fiestas que me invites, pero cuando realmente me necesites ahí yo estaré.” -#MarisolMalaret. pic.twitter.com/c7US0WIOG3 — Karlo Karlo (@KarloKarlo) March 19, 2023

Marisol Malaret made history as the first Caribbean and Puerto Rican woman to win the Miss Universe title.

Marisol will go down in the history books as one of Puerto Rico’s prominent figures. Marisol made history at just 20 years old by winning the Miss Universe 1970 title. She was crowned by her forerunner, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, who hails from the Philippines.

Marisol was the first Caribbean and Puerto Rican woman to win the title, per Pageant Circle. At the time, Marisol was working as an executive secretary at the Puerto Rico Telephone Company. After winning, Marisol was able to take her modeling career to the next level and forge a path as a television personality.

