Marquee Dayclub in Las Vegas Just Reopened and It Looks Absolutely Unreal We're not exaggerating when we say this place looks like a completely different venue — in the best possible way. By Distractify Staff Published March 20 2026, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Michael Kleinberg

If your Vegas trip isn't already planned, this might be the thing that changes that. Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan just reopened for its 2026 season with a full-on redesign, and the photos are genuinely stunning.

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We're not exaggerating when we say this place looks like a completely different venue — in the best possible way. Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Michael Kleinberg

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So What Actually Changed at Marquee Dayclub?

Pretty much everything, honestly. Marquee tapped legendary design firm Rockwell Group to completely reimagine the rooftop pool experience, and the results speak for themselves. Gone is the old look — in its place is a warm, desert-inspired aesthetic that somehow manages to feel both luxurious and laid-back at the same time.

Source: Michael Kleinberg

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The color palette is giving sunset in the Mojave: dusty blushes, warm terracottas, soft lilacs, and sun-bleached neutrals that make the whole space feel like golden hour never ends. Custom murals wrapping the venue's curved walls shift from amber to lavender and are genuinely worth stopping to stare at. The little details — scalloped cabana trims, arched portals, rounded daybeds — make the whole thing feel intentional and polished in a way that sets it apart from every other pool party venue on the Strip.

The Cabanas Are Giving Luxury Hotel Suite Energy

We need to talk about these cabanas. Marquee's VIP cabana situation has always been solid, but the 2026 refresh took things to a whole new level. Each one comes decked out with flowing curtains, striped wallcoverings, plush upholstered seating, and sculptural mirrors — the kind of setup where you settle in and genuinely forget there's an entire party happening around you.

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Source: Michael Kleinberg

The in-water VIP daybeds are a whole vibe too — floating at the edges of private pools behind sheer, billowing curtains that catch the desert breeze. And if you really want to go all out, the Grand Cabanas are basically their own private retreat: semi-enclosed with ceiling fans, sweeping Strip views, and sectional seating that could double as a living room. There's also a newly curated food and drink menu to keep you fueled all day. Honestly, leaving sounds impossible.

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Source: Michael Kleinberg

The New Stage Setup Is Built for Big Moments

Marquee has always pulled serious talent, and the redesigned performance zone makes it clear they're not slowing down. The DJ booth has been rebuilt from the ground up as a full sculptural centerpiece — there's a sweeping overhead canopy with gradient LED lighting that shifts like an actual desert sunset, a sleek stone counter with a hand-painted arch detail, and a brand-new sound system that the venue says is built for the world's top DJ talent.

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The columns throughout the pool deck also now feature wraparound digital screens, meaning the whole environment can transform in real time as the music builds. Basically, the production value just got a massive upgrade.

Source: Michael Kleinberg

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Oh, and Martin Garrix Is Headlining the Grand Reopening

Just when you thought it couldn't get better. Martin Garrix — yes, the Martin Garrix, three-time number one on DJ Mag's Top 100 — is headlining Marquee Dayclub's grand reopening this Saturday, March 21st alongside Dutch artist Justin Mylo. The fact that one of the most decorated DJs in the world is the first person behind Marquee's brand-new booth says everything about where this venue is headed.