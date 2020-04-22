Mary Kay Letourneau's "First Family" Has Been Laying Low Since Her 1997 Scandal

Back in 1997, Mary Kay Letourneau made headlines when she was arrested for engaging in a sexual relationship with her former student Vili Fualaau.

Letourneau ended up serving seven years for her relationship with the then 13-year-old, but that did not stop the couple from tying the knot shortly after Letourneau was released from prison in 2004.

In that span of time, Letourneau and Vili also welcomed two daughters, Audrey and Georgia.