Mason Schermerhorn's Sister Has Been Sharing Moving Videos and Stories About Her Brother "He loved everyone. No matter what they had, what disabilities, he loved everyone for them." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 6 2024, 4:54 p.m. ET

Perhaps one of the most horrifying things to come from the Apalachee High School shooting is the sheer amount of videos recorded while students were cowering in their classes. Suddenly it seemed as if we were all right there with them, huddled behind desks, hugging each other for safety.

In one interview, a student said that all the classroom doors automatically locked which is why she believes the alleged shooter, Colt Gray, was unable to do more damage. It also explains why one of the victims didn't make it out. Mason Schermerhorn was in the bathroom when Gray discovered him. He was able to text his mom before he was shot and killed, per Fox News. Now a GoFundMe is hoping to help his family bear the financial burden that comes with a devastating loss like this.

The GoFundMe for Mason Schermerhorn is nearly at its goal.

In the GoFundMe she started for the Schermerhorn family, Artisea Bethea described the 14-year-old as the "sweetest most loving soul with the biggest smile," adding that he will be missed dearly. It is capped at $250,000 and based on how quickly people are donating to it, the GoFundMe will undoubtedly reach its goal.

The comments are both beautiful and heartbreaking as people leave donations of various amounts. One of the most touching comments came from a woman named Laura Bertrand who simply wrote, "When one family hurts, we all hurt."

The Apalachee High School freshman was adored by his sister.

Brittany Edney of Fox 5 Atlanta spoke with Schermerhorn's sister Alanna Wallace about her brother. "He wanted to be just like me when he got older," she said. "He had just started learning to play trumpet, and he did it because I play trumpet." The two seemed almost inseparable in videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Edney, of the siblings having endless laughs together.

She spoke about the fact that he loved playing games on his PS5, and always grew quite animated while playing. He would end up "stomping around above her bedroom," which is something Wallace says she will miss hearing. Schermerhorn was also obsessed with amusement parks and in particular, Disney World and Universal Studios.