While Her Son's Violent Fantasies Escalated, Jennifer Crumbley Spoke Openly About an Affair Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, spoke about an affair she was having. Details are revealed during her trial. By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 30 2024, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

On Nov. 30, 2021, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley walked into Oxford High School outside of Detroit, Mich., and opened fire on several students and one teacher. He killed four students and injured eight using the 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was given to him by his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley. According to the Associated Press, the school made Crumbley's parents aware of some disturbing behavior the day of the shooting but they refused to remove their son from school.

Although it's unusual, James and Jennifer were charged with involuntary manslaughter mere days after the incident. Jennifer's trial began in January 2024 while her husband's trial is scheduled for March 2024. One of the more shocking pieces of information to come out during the preliminary exam in February 2022 was the fact that Jennifer and her husband were both seeing other people. Here's what we know about Jennifer Crumbley's affair.

Jennifer Crumbley's affair appeared to be a priority in her life.

Amanda Holland was a co-worker of Jennifer's who testified that she was seeing another man during work hours, reported the Detroit Free Press. Holland said that Jennifer told her she and James were considering a separation but in the meantime, she would often sneak over to Costco across the street from her office to meet with the other man she was dating.

The prosecution is using Holland's testimony to support their assertion that Jennifer and James were ignoring a "troubled son who was spiraling out of control, and instead focused on their own selfish needs, including having extramarital affairs and taking care of their horses." The horses they are referring to are kept at a barn Jennifer frequented after work.

Jennifer Crumbley showed Amanda Holland an upsetting drawing her son did.

Holland was also asked about a conversation she had with Jennifer the morning of the shooting. It was at this time that Jennifer showed her a concerning drawing Crumbley had done. "The thoughts won't stop. help me," he wrote by an illustrated gun that the school had shown Jennifer. When she returned to work that day, Jennifer showed the picture to Holland.

"She said that she felt like a failure as a parent," said Holland. "I told her I thought it was scary that he would draw that," to which Jennifer agreed. While being questioned further about this exchange, Holland said she felt that Jennifer was being sarcastic. Holland was also asked if she called the police after seeing the drawing. "No, I did not," responded Holland. The defense is using this to support the idea that like Holland, the Jennifer and James could never have known this would lead to a school shooting.