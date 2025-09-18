Viewers Are Curious About ABC News Zaddy Matt Gutman's Relationship Status Sorry, ladies. Matt has been off the market since 2007. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 18 2025, 6:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans of ABC News are wondering if the network's Chief National Correspondent, Matt Gutman, is married. The good-looking reporter began his career in the 2000s after graduating from Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., per Wikipedia. Matt worked as a reporter based in Jerusalem for seven years early in his career, and he covered conflicts in the Middle East, per ABC News.

The news correspondent was also based in Miami and covered the death of Trayvon Martin. He also received praise for his reporting on the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. He began working for ABC News Radio back in 2008, and he went on to host the network's Saturday morning show, Sea Rescue, between 2013 and 2018. So, is he married?

Is Matt Gutman married?

Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, Matt is married. The ABC News Chief National Correspondent is married to Daphna Venyige, and they live in Los Angeles. According to IMDb, the couple was married on May 17, 2007. According to her LinkedIn page, Daphna is a Cantorial Soloist who specializes in musical family services and Bar/Bat/B’nei Mitzvah preparation and officiation. She is also a singer who teaches guitar, piano, and dance.

Matt's wife also has "Knowledge of liturgy, Shabbat, and holiday services," and "thrives on collaborating with creative folks, particularly in a live band setting." Her page also notes that she is a lover of "Jewish sacred music" and is a "heartfelt performer." Matt shared a sweet message to his wife on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary back in 2020.

"15 years and two kids later she’s still the same gal I fell in love with in northern Italy," he wrote alongisde a throwback pic of the couple.

Matt Gutman and his wife share two children, Libby and Benjamin.

"The two most precious gifts of all time," that Matt was referring to in his birthday post for his wife, are their two children — Libby and Benjamin. The new correspondent often shares videos of himself and his children from time to time on social media. They welcomed their first child, daughter Libby, in 2008, and six years later, their son, Benjamin, was born.

Every parent has the intention of playing with their kids. But I know it's not always easy to get into that headspace," he wrote on Instagram in 2024. "So one thing I try to do is devote a chunk of time, as short as 15-30 minutes, where one of my kids will have my undivided attention and I just go into whatever world they're in. If I set aside a small chunk of time rather than hours, it's much more likely that I can be fully present." He likely appreciates time with his kids due to the tragic death of his own father at the age of 12.

Matt Gutman's father was killed in a plane crash.

Matt was born on Dec. 5, 1977, in Princeton, New Jersey. He experienced trauma as a youngster when his father, Paul Gutman, sadly died in a plane crash in Georgia. He honored his late father with a post on Instagram on the 34th anniversary of Paul's tragic death that included a picture of the father and son together.

"It's 34 years today since my father was killed in that plane crash. He was 42, and one would like to find deeper meaning there," he wrote. "It was an accident, mechanical failure, and there was no greater cause there, no greater meaning. Still chose gratitude."