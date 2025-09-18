Here's What Tucker Carlson Had to Say About Jimmy Kimmel Following His Fox News Departure The ex-Fox News host was fired in 2023. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 18 2025, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As late-night talk show comedian Jimmy Kimmel is snatched off the air for making fun of Donald Trump's nonchalant reaction to Charlie Kirk's death, folks are recalling Tucker Carlson's reaction to Jimmy joking about his own firing. ABC "indefinitely" suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 17, 2025, per CNBC News.

After Fox News host was abruptly fired by the network back in 2023, late-night comedians relished in making fun of the right-wing commentary Tucker is known for, and Kimmel was no exception. Tucker once rooted for a mob of angry white MAGA supporters to kill a man they were beating, per CNN. After he was fired, Jimmy joked that his dismissal was "absolutely delightful" and "like an episode of Succession." Tucker reacted to Jimmy's jokes by saying he "attacks anybody who challenges power."

Here's what Tucker Carlson had to say about Jimmy Kimmel.

In 2023, after Tucker was fired by Fox News, Jimmy made fun of his departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Tucker couldn't be reached for comment," said Jimmy. "He's already on a plane to Moscow to meet with his manager, but what a shock. I mean, what an absolutely delightful shock this is." "They say Rupert Murdoch made this decision himself. This is more like an episode of Succession than last night's episode of Succession, and that wasn't the only dramatic cable news beheading announced today."

Jimmy also noted the news anchor Don Lemon had also been let go from CNN. "Again with the 'parted ways.' Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson, for those of you who don't follow cable news, this is like if Ronald McDonald and the Burger King got fired on the same day." Tucker reacted on Tucker Carlson Network and insulted Jimmy and his wife.

"Jimmy Kimmel is a talented guy, and I don't think he's like an evil person or something," he began. "But he's made this deal where he just serves power and attacks anybody who challenges power." "How can he live with himself? How can his wife sleep with him? ... The self-hatred he must feel," he added. "He's like pouring hot oil on the peasants from the parapet, righ? Lke he's hurting anyone who challenges the king. It's crazy."

2023. Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Tucker Carlson getting fired from Fox. pic.twitter.com/KkvVRc4At6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2025

Here's what Jimmy Kimmel said about Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk.

After Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while talking about gun violence in Orem, Utah, Jimmy made a joke on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about Trump's odd response when asked by reporters how the president was holding up. Trump replied, “I think very good” before going on a rant about renovations at the White House, per Newsweek. Jimmy joked about Trump's less-than-heartfelt response. "Yes, he's at the fourth stage of grief — construction. Demolition, construction."

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a 'friend,'" he continued. "This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish. OK?" After playing a clip of Trump gushing over ballroom renovations at the White House in his response to Charlie's death during an appearance on Fox News, Jimmy joked, "And then we installed the most beautiful chandelier. Sconces you wouldn't believe. There's something wrong with them. There really is. I mean, who thinks like that?"

Wanda Sykes who was supposed to be on Jimmy Kimmel tonight shares this message



Trump promised to end the Ukraine War, he promised o end the war in Gaza. But intsead Trump ended Free Speech in America@ItsOneWildLife @spyderin20 pic.twitter.com/yttIKBTFzb — . (@gtlem) September 18, 2025

"It is possible that he is doing it intentionally," he added. "So we can be mad about that instead of the Epstein list." Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for killing Charlie, and he is the son of two Republicans, which Jimmy noted in his monologue. "The MAGA gang's desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving,”

Tucker recently shared his views on Trump for using Charlie's death for political gain, per The Independent. “You hope that a year from now, the turmoil we're seeing in the aftermath of his murder won't be leveraged to bring hate speech laws to this country,” he said. "

“And trust me, if it is, if that does happen, there is never a more justified moment for civil disobedience than that, ever. And there never will be,” he added. “Because if they can tell you what to say, they're telling you what to think ... there is nothing they can't do to you because they don't consider you human.”

🚨 The Earth just tilted off its axis.



Tucker Carlson is now calling out Trump’s own regime, accusing it of using Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a pretext to abolish the First Amendment, round up Americans, and Nazify the country.



Yes. He said that. And he’s not wrong. pic.twitter.com/cy5oYXbJb4 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 17, 2025

Trump reacted to Jimmy's suspension by celebrating it and calling for Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers's shows to be canceled. “Great News for America," he wrote on Truth Social. "The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done, Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”