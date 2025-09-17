Here's What's Happening With Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Now Willis was in charge of the 2020 election fraud case against President Donald Trump and his conspirators. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 17 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Atlanta News First

After the 2020 election, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was put in charge of an election fraud case involving Donald Trump and several others after they allegedly tried to overturn the election results in Georgia. The Fulton County DA endured numerous instances of racist slurs and threats as she built her case, per The Guardian.

Article continues below advertisement

Willis was targeted by Trump and his supporters after she charged him and 18 others for their efforts to steal the election, per the Associated Press. The 100-page indictment accused the president and his co-conspirators of engaging in a “criminal enterprise” by demanding that the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find more votes for Trump and more. Audio of Trump's phone call with Raffensperger demanding he find him votes was later leaked, per NBC News. So, where is Fani Willis now?

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what is happening with Fani Willis now.

Willis had a workplace romance with a special prosecutor on the case, Nathan Wade, and an appeals court ruled that she be disqualified over the romance, despite a judge finding no conflicts of interest, and Wade stepping down from the case, per CBS News.

The DA appealed the decision, but the Georgia Supreme Court ruled against her on Sept. 16, 2025. The 4-3 ruling cited her alleged "appearance of impropriety” for her relationship with Wade. According to PBS News, Willis said she disagreed with the court's ruling. Trump's infamous mugshot was the result of the DA's indictment, and he called her "racist" for prosecuting him.

Article continues below advertisement

"The Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, Fani T. Willis, one of the most dangerous and corrupt cities in the U.S., is now calling the Georgia Legislature, of course, RACIST, because they want to make it easier to remove and replace local rogue prosecutors who are incompetent, racist, or unable to properly do their job," he wrote on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is a great development for Georgia, but also other parts of the Country. Congratulations to the Georgia Legislature for having the courage to act boldly, fairly, and fast!" The twice-impeached president also called Willis a "criminal" and accused her office of being "riggers" of the 2020 election.