Images of President Donald Trump With Jeffrey Epstein Were Projected Onto Windsor Castle

Days before he is scheduled to appear at a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump flew to England for his second state visit since 2019.

Days before he is scheduled to appear at a memorial service for Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump flew to England for his second state visit since 2019. The president was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, who was given an Anya Hindmarch handbag and a silver bowl made by Northern Irish artist, reports the BBC. Other official gifts exchanged honored both countries' longstanding relationship.

In typical United Kingdom fashion, dreary weather called for covered carriages which transported the president , First Lady, King Charles, and Queen Camilla in a procession around the Windsor estate. President Trump's arrival was also met with protestors who managed to provide a gift of their own in the form of a projection of the president with Jeffrey Epstein on the side of Windsor Castle. Keep reading for more details.

Here's what we know about the President Trump projection on Windsor Castle.

President Trump's trip to England was interrupted by protestors who greeted him and the First Lady with references to the president's friendship with financier and convicted sexual abuser, Jeffrey Epstein. Images of President Trump with Epstein were projected onto one of Windsor Castle's round towers.

The protestors also projected onto the castle a photograph of the president, the first lady, and Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. A now-infamous image of disgraced royal Prince Andrew walking with Epstein was also projected. A birthday message and lewd drawing allegedly written by President Trump to Epstein for a 50th birthday book was also included.

