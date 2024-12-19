Fani Willis Had a Successful Career Before Her Appointment to — and Dismissal From — Trump's Election Interference Case
She was removed following the "appearance of impropriety."
President-elect Donald Trump's legal cases have been all over the place, to say the least. From his hush-money case in New York, which has been dismissed without prejudice, to his election interference case in Georgia, which has faced a number of similar hurdles since November, it's quite unclear what will happen to Trump — if anything at all.
Now, the latter case has been stalled even further as the presiding judge, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has been disqualified for the appearance of a conflict of interest.
With this ruling, folks are digging into the details of Willis's life and career. While many know her from her role in Trump's election interference case, she has had quite a successful political career leading up to it. So, what's her net worth as of 2024?
What is Fani Willis's net worth?
Before being appointed to oversee Trump's case, Fani was elected to the office of the District Attorney in Fulton County, Ga. in 2021. In fact, she's the first woman to hold that position. She was been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including the investigation and apprehension of rapper Young Thug for racketeering and gang-related crimes.
Though her exact net worth is unknown to the public, it's reported to be in the range of $5 to $8 million.
Fani Willis
Fulton County District Attorney
Net worth: $5 million
Fani Willis is the sitting district attorney in Fulton County, Ga. She is best known for presiding over the Georgia-based election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump. However, as of Dec. 19, Willis has been disqualified from the case due to the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Birth name: Fani Taifa Willis
Birth date: Oct. 27, 2971
Birthplace: Inglewood, Calif.
Father: John C. Floyd III
Spouse: Fred Willis (m. 1996; div. 2005)
Children: Two daughters
Education: Howard University; Emory University School of Law
Before becoming Fulton County's DA, she served as a prosecutor in the district attorney's office for over 15 years, working her way up the ladder. One of her most prominent cases at the time was the well-known Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal, in which several teachers were found guilty of changing their students' standardized test answers to inflate the district's scores.
Why was Fani Willis removed from Trump's case?
Willis's removal from Trump's election interference case has caused a major roadblock in the proceedings, giving Republicans a renewed sense of confidence that Trump will come out unscathed.
As for the reason behind her dismissal from the case, it has to do with her reported romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to lead the case against the president-elect, per AP.
“This decision puts an end to a politically motivated persecution of the next President of the United States,” said Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in Ga., via an emailed statement.