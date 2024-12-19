Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Fani Willis Had a Successful Career Before Her Appointment to — and Dismissal From — Trump's Election Interference Case

She was removed following the "appearance of impropriety."

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Published Dec. 19 2024, 3:18 p.m. ET

fani willis
Source: instagram/@anaiah_shehori

President-elect Donald Trump's legal cases have been all over the place, to say the least. From his hush-money case in New York, which has been dismissed without prejudice, to his election interference case in Georgia, which has faced a number of similar hurdles since November, it's quite unclear what will happen to Trump — if anything at all.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the latter case has been stalled even further as the presiding judge, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has been disqualified for the appearance of a conflict of interest.

With this ruling, folks are digging into the details of Willis's life and career. While many know her from her role in Trump's election interference case, she has had quite a successful political career leading up to it. So, what's her net worth as of 2024?

fani willis campaigning
Source: instagram/@faniforda
Article continues below advertisement

What is Fani Willis's net worth?

Before being appointed to oversee Trump's case, Fani was elected to the office of the District Attorney in Fulton County, Ga. in 2021. In fact, she's the first woman to hold that position. She was been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including the investigation and apprehension of rapper Young Thug for racketeering and gang-related crimes.

Though her exact net worth is unknown to the public, it's reported to be in the range of $5 to $8 million.

Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney

Net worth: $5 million

Fani Willis is the sitting district attorney in Fulton County, Ga. She is best known for presiding over the Georgia-based election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump. However, as of Dec. 19, Willis has been disqualified from the case due to the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Birth name: Fani Taifa Willis

Birth date: Oct. 27, 2971

Birthplace: Inglewood, Calif.

Father: John C. Floyd III

Spouse: Fred Willis ​​(m. 1996; div. 2005)

Children: Two daughters

Education: Howard University; Emory University School of Law

Article continues below advertisement

Before becoming Fulton County's DA, she served as a prosecutor in the district attorney's office for over 15 years, working her way up the ladder. One of her most prominent cases at the time was the well-known Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal, in which several teachers were found guilty of changing their students' standardized test answers to inflate the district's scores.

Why was Fani Willis removed from Trump's case?

Willis's removal from Trump's election interference case has caused a major roadblock in the proceedings, giving Republicans a renewed sense of confidence that Trump will come out unscathed.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the reason behind her dismissal from the case, it has to do with her reported romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to lead the case against the president-elect, per AP.

“This decision puts an end to a politically motivated persecution of the next President of the United States,” said Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in Ga., via an emailed statement.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Elon Musk's "Vox Populi, Vox Dei" Tweet Has Lots of People Really Confused

Donald Trump Uses Picture With Jill Biden to Sell Cologne — Is That Even Legal?

Trump Might Try to Self-Pardon, but It's Unclear What Would Happen If He Did

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.