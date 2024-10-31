Home > Human Interest Young Thug Has Accepted a Plea Deal in His Long-Running Georgia RICO Case — Details Explained The neverending trial has finally reached its end. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 31 2024, 7:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In May 2022 rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was charged with one count each of conspiring to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participating in criminal street gang activity. He was later "charged with an additional count of participating in street gang activity, three counts of violating the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and possession of a machine gun," per ABC News.

His trial began in November 2023 but was met with various delays, eventually making it Georgia's longest-running criminal case. Suddenly, on Oct. 31, 2024, Williams changed accepted a plea deal and changed his plea to guilty. This was on the heels of three co-defendants accepting plea deals. Here's what we know.



The Young Thug plea deal explained:

Standing before Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker, Williams pleaded "no contest to RICO and gang leader counts, and pled guilty to the rest of his charges including two gun charges and three drug charges," reported Variety. When asked if it was his decision, Williams said "Yes." Prosecutors and the state could not agree to a sentencing deal, which gave the judge the ability to determine Williams' punishment. In light of this, the rapper changed his plea.