What Is Matt Kuchar's Net Worth? The Golfer Reportedly Once Stiffed His Caddie

By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 12 2024, 6:59 p.m. ET

If the 2024 Wyndham Championship is to be believed, Matt Kuchar is an odd guy. According to CNN, the former World Golf champion finished out the tournament all by himself in the early morning hours of Aug. 12, 2024. He stunned onlookers the previous day when he chose not to finish off the 18th hole because it was too dark.

Perhaps he was taking it easy, as the Haskins Award recipient was in twelfth place at the time. To his credit, Matt apologized to the reporters who had come out to watch him finish the tournament solo. "Nobody wants to be that guy that’s showing up today, one person, one hole," he said. "I know it stinks, I know the ramifications, I know it stinks." Despite that, he still took home nearly $145,000. Lets see what that will do to his net worth.

Matt Kuchar's net worth is in the millions.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Matt is worth roughly $25 million. Before Matt was hitting the links, he was toiling away at a financial services firm. That ended when the whizzing of a nearly invisible gold ball called him to greener pastures, literally.

Matt Kuchar Professional Golfer Net worth: $25 million Matt Kuchar is a professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. Birth date: June 21, 1978 Birth place: Winter Park, Fla. Birth name: Matthew Gregory Kuchar Father: Peter Kuchar Mother: Meg Kuchar Marriages: Sybi Parker ​(m. 2003) Children: Cameron Cole Kuchar and Carson Wright Kuchar Education: Georgia Tech

Since turning pro, Matt has turned up the heat in countless tournaments both in and outside the United States. He has repeatedly taken home almost $5 million in said tournaments. He's obviously great at earning money, but is sadly not-so-great when it comes to paying others ... according to a former caddie, that is.

Matt has been called cheap after he was reportedly caught stiffing a caddie.

According to the New York Post, in November 2018 Matt apparently reneged on his deal to pay his caddie 10 percent of his purse. The then-41-year-old was golfing at the Mayakoba Golf Classic when David Giral “El Tucan’’ Ortiz got the call to join him. Tournament director Joe Mazzeo told David that for some mysterious reason, Matt was without a caddie. This excited David, who knew that this tournament involved a big payout.

Before the tournament, David and Matt met. This is where David was reportedly told he would be making "$1,000 for the Tuesday practice round, $1,000 for the Wednesday pro-am and $3,000 for the tournament rounds, whether he made the cut or not," the outlet reported. PGA tour players usually pay their caddies 7 percent of their purse if they make it in the top 10. If the golfer wins, the caddie usually takes home 10 percent of those winnings.

We all thought Matt Kuchar reached an all time low in Mexico when he stiffed his substitue caddy. Well, he's one up'd even himself. First, he hits into a group on the fairway. Then decides he's not going to finish to protect his T-12 finish. This guy is a joke. — Bleeding Dodger Blue (@DodgerFanInSD) August 12, 2024

David apparently told Matt that "[i]f you win, 10 percent for me," to which Matt reportedly replied, "Of course." Imagine David's excitement when Matt won and was going to take home $1.3 million. "I cried," said David. "I couldn’t speak afterward because of so much emotion and joy." Sadly that joy turned to deep disappointment when Matt allegedly handed him an envelope with $5,000 in it. That wasn't even 1 percent of the winnings, which should have been $130,000.