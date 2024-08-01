Olympic Golf Works Slightly Differently Than Regular Golf, Especially Where Cuts Are Involved
Not to be confused with "cut shots," another golfing term.
The Summer Olympic Games is filled with all kinds of sporting events, both new, old, and familiar even to sports fans who don't normally follow the Olympics. Of course, there are the classics like diving, gymnastics, and swimming. In recent years, surfing, sports climbing, and even breakdancing have been introduced to the prestigious sporting event. Then there's golf, a sport that many follow outside of the Olympics but has only made a few appearances at the Games themselves.
According to the Olympics official site, golfing has only been featured at the Games four times. It debuted in 1900 and returned in 1904, but experienced an enormous absence that only ended in 2016 at the Olympic games in Rio.
In 2024, golf returns once more. Golfers like Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, and Nelly Korda compete to take home the gold with as few strokes as possible. Now, fans are wondering if the Olympic version of golf has cuts. Here's what we know.
Cuts are integral to most professional golf games, but what about the Olympics?
For those who don't know, professional golf games follow a "cut rule" for their competitors. At a predetermined number of holes in golf, the players with the top scores are chosen to advance in a given tournament or event. Anyone who doesn't make the qualifying scores is, you guessed it, cut from the competition.
In the PGA (Professonal Golfers' Association) Championship, for example, a cut takes place after 36 holes. From there, the top 70 players get to move on while anyone in 71st or lower is, once more with feeling, cut.
Different events have different regulations and cutoff points, but most official events follow this same rule. However, the Summer Olympic Games follow a different rule when it comes to their golfing events.
According to an Olympics FAQ, there are absolutely no cuts in the event. The statement reads, "Unlike events on the PGA and LGPA tours, golf at the Olympic Games does not include a cut after 36 holes. All 60 players in both the men's and women's fields progress to the final two rounds."
Otherwise, the Olympics still follow many of the same rules as typical golf. Players still tee off for over 72 holes trying to nail their shots in as few strokes as possible. Caddies, cut shots, and holes-in-one are still very much in play as professional golfers are encouraged to transfer their skills from usual golf greens to Olympic gold.
With that in mind, players are gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The golf event is scheduled to take place throughout August, with the men's tournament being held from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4. This will be followed by the women's tournament from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10.
What's more, there won't be another century-long absence for golf. Golf will return for the Summer Olympic Games in 2028, when the event will be held in Los Angeles.