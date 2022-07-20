McDonald's, Dairy Queen, and Other Local Businesses in This Missouri Town Have Started a Sign War

A war has just begun in one Missouri town, but it's not among the people — it's among the businesses.

McDonald's, Dairy Queen, a local Mexican restaurant, and a bank — to name a few — are currently in combat and there's no end in sight. But there are signs. Lots of signs. Funny signs, clever signs, salty signs.

So how did this all start? And what are they even fighting about? Keep scrolling to find out.