McDonald's New Seasonal McFlurry Flavor Is Bringing the Holiday Cheer

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, y'all, and you know what that means: the holiday season is *almost* in full swing. While Hallmark movie marathons, steaming hot drinks, and glittering decorations are certainly making me feel merry and bright, there is definitely no denying that freshly baked Christmas cookies are essential for spreading holiday cheer. And that's precisely what inspired McDonald's latest creation, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry.

One of the greatest perks (re: McDonald's latest creation) is the fact that it's now available on Uber Eats. So, if you're prepared for a festive (and seriously cozy) night in, you definitely won't want to miss out on this.

So, what is McDonald's Snickerdoodle McFlurry? The Snickerdoodle McFlurry, according to a press release, combines the chain's highly craveable (and delectably creamy) soft serve vanilla ice cream with chewy, doughy bits of the greatest holiday cookie out there: sweet cinnamon Snickerdoodles. It's a Mickey-D's twist on the classic holiday cookie, y'all, and the best part is, you can now get it delivered to your doorstep.

It's available via McDelivery right now. You can snag yourself a Snickerdoodle McFlurry within minutes by simply picking up your smartphone and navigating to Uber Eats. According to the press release, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry is exclusively available through Uber Eats as of right now, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 17. This gives app users a special sneak preview of the holiday offering.

After Nov. 17, however, the frozen delicacy will be available at any and all participating McDonald's locations for the entirety of November. So you'll probably want to stock up on these babies as much as you possibly can because they won't be around forever. And let's be real — it'd be a shame to miss out on this delicious holiday delicacy.

Pro tip: Wash it all down with a McDonald's Cinnamon Cookie Latte. Combining cinnamon, milk and espresso, McDonald's Cinnamon Cookie Latte from the McCafé somehow evokes the warm, creamy taste of cinnamon cookies, according to a press release. And after devouring the ice-cold Snickerdoodle McFlurry, this is definitely the sweetest way to warm up. It's available all day in the form of hot or iced lattes, with a small going for $2.

If you aren't in the holiday mood yet, try Wendy's Birthday Cake Frosty. In honor of Wendys' 50th birthday this week, the chain is offering Birthday Cake Frostys. This frozen treat combines the sugary taste of classic birthday cake with the chain's classic vanilla Frosty. And for $1.49, it definitely won't break the bank. Just make sure to get it soon — it's a limited time offering, and might not be available after the weekends.

Source: Courtesy of Wendy's