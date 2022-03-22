McDonald's Is Bringing Back Its Ultra-Rare Szechuan Sauce That Once Caused Riots

However, there's a twist. The sauce is only exclusively available on the McDonald's app. Customers can get a carton for free if they order it with McDonald's Chicken McNuggets and choose it as their condiment option. However, if customers are not interested in the nuggets or just want to stock up, they will be allowed to purchase up to five Szechuan sauces à la carte.

Those interested in getting a taste of the sauce can download the McDonald's app here.