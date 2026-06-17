Meet the Family That Made Pat Sajak Ready to Say Goodbye to Wheel of Fortune Before filming his final "Wheel of Fortune" episode, Pat Sajak opened up to his daughter, confessing that he didn’t regret letting his television career end so he could experience "other things in life.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 17 2026, 7:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maggiesajak

​ Pat Sajak hosted Wheel of Fortune for more than four decades before stepping down in June 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Sajak stepped into the role in 1981 for the daytime edition and 1983 for the nighttime syndication. His contribution to the game show earned him a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, along with three Daytime Emmy wins from more than a dozen nominations for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Article continues below advertisement

Everything to Know About Pat Sajak's Wife, Lesly, and Their Accomplished Kids

After serving as the face of Wheel of Fortune for more than 40 years, the game show host decided to focus on his family. Before filming his final episode, Sajak told his daughter that he didn’t regret letting his television career end so he could experience "other things in life.”

"I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead," Sajak said at the time. ​ Here’s everything to know about Pat Sajak’s wife and two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Lesly Brown Sajak

Before marrying her celebrity husband, Lesly Brown built a diverse career of her own. In 1986, she graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in television production and went on to work as a professional model. She appeared in Playboy's "Women of Washington" pictorial before transitioning into photography.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's decades-long partnership began after they were introduced by mutual friends. After dating for less than a year, the TV personality proposed in the Summer of 1989. The duo tied the knot a few months later on New Year's Eve. Lesly’s television background came full circle in 2019 when she made a special appearance alongside Pat on Wheel of Fortune to celebrate the game show's milestone 7,000th episode.

Patrick Michael James Sajak

The Sajaks' first child, Patrick, was born in September 1990. He has largely stayed out of the public eye, occasionally appearing on his sister’s social media account. He pursued a career outside entertainment and is now a doctor.

Article continues below advertisement

Pat used his Wheel of Fortune platform to celebrate when Patrick graduated from medical school in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"So you know my son, Patrick, you've known him all his life. Well, he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled about that,” Pat said to co-host Vanna White.

"The only troubling part is he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak. Lesly and I couldn't be prouder, and I tried to get him into geriatrics, but he refused; that's a personal thing. Anyway, congratulations, son,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Maggie Sajak

Born in January 1995, Maggie practically grew up on the Wheel of Fortune set, making her very first on-screen debut when she was just a one-year-old toddler. As an adult, she officially followed in her father's footsteps. Maggie cemented her permanent place with the franchise in 2021, taking on her current role as Wheel of Fortune's official social media correspondent.