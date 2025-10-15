Megan Guthrie Steps Behind the Camera with ‘Senior Prank’ “I wanted to be part of something that showed the messy, funny side of growing up while also being completely unexpected." By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 15 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Megan Guthrie

Megan Guthrie has built a following online as Megnutt02. Now she’s moving beyond social media and into producing with the release of her first film, Senior Prank.

The high school comedy, now streaming on Tubi, marks a shift in Guthrie’s career. She served as a producer on the project, which was written and directed by Gray Fagan and Bailey Wax. The indie film follows four students whose prank spirals out of control during their final year of high school.

“I wanted to be part of something that showed the messy, funny side of growing up while also being completely unexpected,” Guthrie said. “Producing let me help shape that from the ground up.”

The 91-minute film combines absurd humor with the stress of senior year. A cheery school announcement in the opening scene sets the tone before quickly shifting. The student council president warns that “any senior prank of any kind is strictly forbidden,” setting off a chain of events that leads to chaos.

Fagan and Wax, who previously collaborated on The Ballad of Rose Mae, brought Guthrie on early in the process. Both said her involvement helped guide the film’s tone.

“Having Megan on board gave us support to go bold,” Fagan said. “She encouraged us to trust our instincts with the humor and keep the story authentic."

“Senior year is already overwhelming,” Wax added. “We wanted to exaggerate that pressure and show how quickly things can spiral when no one is in control.”

Guthrie, 21, became known for her videos on TikTok, where she gained millions of followers. Senior Prank represents a new chapter in her career. She said working behind the scenes gave her a better understanding of storytelling and the challenges of producing.

“This won’t be the last time I get involved behind the scenes,” she said. “I loved being part of building something that makes people laugh.”

The film is earning strong reactions online. Guthrie’s followers have commented on her Instagram posts with excitement. One user wrote, “Such an evil prank.” Another added, “The movie is going to be incredible.”