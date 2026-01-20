Wondering Where Melanie McGuire Is Now? Here's What We Know About the Suitcase Killer McGuire is a former nurse who was convicted of murdering her husband in 2004. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 20 2026, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / ABC News

True crime fans can't get enough of the 2022 drama, Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie tells the story of a former nurse and mother of two, Melanie McGuire, who was convicted of murdering her husband.

The body of McGuire's husband was found inside three dark green Kenneth Cole suitcases floating in the Chesapeake Bay back in 2004, per ABC News. So, where is Melanie McGuire now?

Here's where Melanie McGuire is now.

McGuire was found guilty of first-degree murder during her trial back in 2007. The former fertility clinic nurse had been having an affair with Dr. Bradley Miller, her co-worker at the clinic, and she wanted the couple to start a new life together.

McGuire is serving her sentence at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, N.J., and she won't be eligible for parole until she's 101.

Why did Melanie McGuire kill Bill McGuire? What happened to their kids?

McGuire was convicted of murdering her husband of five years, Bill McGuire, in their home in Woodbridge, N.J. Bill was shot multiple times before his body was dismembered. According to Tudum, McGuire drugged Bill before shooting him and dismembering his body. She put her husband's body into three suitcases and dumped them in the Chesapeake Bay. She reportedly killed Bill so that she could begin a life with Dr. Miller.

The killer claimed that Bill was violent and had hit her and choked her with a dryer sheet on the day he disappeared, which was April 29, 2004. She admitted to having an affair and claimed Bill had a gambling addiction. After one of the suitcases was found by fishermen, the police released a reconstructed sketch of what the then-unidentified victim might have looked like, and a friend of Bill's recognized him.

After the remaining suitcases were found, McGuire told the police that Atlantic City mobsters must have killed Bill over his unpaid debts. She told the police to look for his car in Atlantic City, where they found it in a parking lot. The parking lot had surveillance cameras, but the images were too grainy to show who dumped Bill's car. However, McGuire admitted to being angry and seeing the car after she went looking for Bill. The authorities also found chloral hydrate and two syringes in Bill's car.

McGuire reportedly used Dr. ​Miller’s prescription pad to write a prescription, and the doctor testified against his lover at trial. The investigators also found small pieces of Bill's flesh in his car, which they called "human sawdust" from the dismemberment. The couple's two sons went to live with Bill’s sister, Cindy Ligosh, after her trial, and they have no contact with their mother. She continues to claim her innocence.