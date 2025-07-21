Melina Galanis Frattolin's Father Lied About Her Kidnapping — Her Body Has Been Found The body of Melina Galanis Frattolin was found in a shallow pond. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 21 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lucianofrattolin

What was supposed to be a fun vacation to America turned deadly after the body of 9-year-old Melina Galanis Frattolin was found in the Ticonderoga area of New York. The young girl and her father legally entered the United States on July 11, 2025, and were expected to stay for nine days.

Luciano Frattolin, 45, of Montreal, has partial custody of his daughter, and had coordinated with his ex in planning the trip. Melina last spoke with her mother Saturday evening when she called from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The young girl said she was having a great time. Hours later, Luciano was telling police Melina had been kidnapped. Here's what we know.

The body of Melina Galanis Frattolin was found less than a day after she went missing.

According to NBC 5, Luciano told police that his daughter disappeared while they were pulled over so he could go to the bathroom. The distraught father claimed they were parked near Lake George, which is in the southeast base of the Adirondack Mountains. When he returned to his vehicle, Melina was gone.

Luciano also informed authorities that he noticed a white van with two men inside leaving the area. An Amber Alert was then activated by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, reported USA Today. As Luciano continued to provide more information to authorities, inconsistencies in his story popped up. Officials wrote in their report that "there is no indication that an abduction occurred."

Less than a day after Melina was reported missing, her body was found with the help of the Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, along with New York State Police K9 and Aviation units. Authorities used a grid search, but are unable to reveal her exact location at this time.

Melina's father has been charged with second-degree murder.

After Melina's body was found in a shallow pond, Luciano was charged with second-degree murder and improper disposal of a human corpse. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility until a felony hearing on July 25. Luciano has no history of mental health issues or domestic violence charges and described his daughter as the "light of his life" in a post on the website of a coffee company he reportedly founded, per NBC News.

Following the discovery of Melina's body, New York governor Kathy Hochul released a statement on X. "Heartbreaking news out of Lake George," she wrote. "We’re mourning the loss of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin."