An Arrest Has Been Made in Connection to the Murder of 'American Idol' Producer Robin Kaye and Her Husband

By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 16 2025, 11:02 a.m. ET

The entertainment world has been rocked by the brutal murders of a former American Idol producer and her spouse. Robin Kaye was a music supervisor for the long-running reality competition show and was beloved by the staff and crew. She and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were fatally shot at their home in Encino, Calif. on July 10, 2025.

A spokesperson for American Idol told CBS News they were "devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband Tom's passing." The statement continued, "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever, and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time." A suspect has since been arrested.

The 'American Idol' producer murder suspect is named Raymond Boodarian.

A friend of Kaye and her husband asked police to perform a wellness check on the couple after they hadn't heard from them in a few days, reported CNN. Authorities arrived at the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino around 2:33 p.m. on July 14. Lt. Guy Golan of the LAPD said officers "breached one of the glass windows and went inside the residence where they found both of the victims deceased." They had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

After looking at surveillance video of the residence and forensic evidence at the scene, investigators identified 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian as a suspect. Footage showed he was in their home for approximately 30 minutes. Boodarian was arrested without incident. He was identified using facial recognition technology, per ABC 7 News.