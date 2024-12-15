The American Couple Shot and Killed in Mexico Were Related to the Town's Mayor The couple was from Sacramento, Calif. and leave behind three children. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 14 2024, 9:03 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Traveling abroad, or even within your own country, always carries some level of risk. It’s a hard truth to swallow, but there’s still serious division among people everywhere. Unfortunately, for U.S. citizens Rafael Cardona, 53, and Gloria Ambriz, 50, this risk turned deadly while they were traveling through Angamacurito, a town notorious for crime in the state of Michoacán, Mexico, according to The New York Times.

This tragedy only adds to the bloodshed the region has experienced, as Angamacurito and nearby areas have seen an uptick in crime. And it’s not just the residents who are at risk — politicians pushing for reform aren’t safe either. In early 2024, the town’s former mayor, Maribel Juárez Blanquet, was abducted and remains missing. Given the escalating violence, Mexico may not be the ideal travel destination anytime soon. Here's what we know about the American couple fatally shot in Mexico.

The American couple shot and killed in Mexico were related to Angamacurito's mayor.

The U.S. couple shot to death in Mexico had arrived in late November to spend the holidays with family, Michoacán prosecutor's office press officer Magdalena Guzmán told The New York Times. Unlike some killings in popular tourist destinations that target random travelers, Rafael and Gloria weren’t strangers to the area. The couple reportedly made the trip every year.

In fact, the American couple, who were from California, were related to Angamacurito’s current mayor, Hermes Pacheco. Rafael was the brother of Hermes's wife, which made Gloria her sister-in-law. However, it wasn’t until security officers discovered a shot-up vehicle on the evening of Dec. 11, 2024, that authorities learned the couple had been shot.

Inside the vehicle, they found Gloria deceased, while Rafael was still alive but severely wounded, said Magdalena, per The New York Times. Authorities attempted to save Rafael by transporting him to a local hospital, but he died the following day, Dec. 12.

The couple from California were found shot in their pickup truck during a trip they made every year to visit relatives.https://t.co/GWTJbP3nVp — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2024

Rafael was a U.S. citizen, while Gloria was a naturalized American born in Mexico. While it’s natural to assume the couple might have been targeted due to their connection with the current mayor, no official statement has been issued to explain why the killings occurred.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson in Mexico said officials were closely monitoring the situation, according to the media outlet. The State Department also issued the following statement: "We are aware of reports of the death of two U.S. citizens in Michoacán, Mexico. We are working to gather more information and stand ready to provide consular assistance if needed."

The American couple shot and killed in Mexico are survived by three children.

Rafael and Gloria were parents to three children — one adult and two minors. The children were not with their parents at the time of the shooting but were brought to Michoacán to attend their parents' memorial, a family friend told KCRA3.