South Korea's President Declares Martial Law, Lifts It After Hours, Sparking Travel Concerns

Dreaming of a trip to South Korea to explore the iconic Gyeongbokgung Palace or take in the breathtaking views from the N Seoul Tower atop Namsan Mountain? Before booking your ticket, it’s always a smart move to check the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs website for the latest travel advisories. Staying informed about potential risks and local regulations can make or break your trip — just ask Johnny Somali.

In early December 2024, South Korea’s travel risk level spiked significantly after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. This move transferred authority from civilian agencies, like the police, to the military, potentially impacting safety for travelers. Here's what you need to know before traveling to South Korea and why Yoon declared martial law on the evening of Dec. 3, 2024, and subsequently revoked it.

Is it safe to travel to South Korea?

While traveling to South Korea is generally considered safe, the U.S. Department of State heightened the risk level after Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. This unprecedented decision has sparked unrest across the nation, leading to potential disruptions for travelers.

In a Dec. 4, 2024, advisory, the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in the Republic of Korea warned that "U.S. citizens should anticipate potential disruptions" and urged travelers to exercise heightened caution in public.

The advisory emphasized the importance of being aware of your surroundings and practicing routine safety measures. Protests and demonstrations opposing martial law have already erupted, with the potential to escalate into violence, and could continue as the country moves to impeach the president.

Additionally, the U.S. Consulate suspended routine operations on Dec. 4, signaling that South Korea might not be the safest destination for travelers at this time. Before planning your trip, carefully consider the risks and monitor updates from official sources to ensure your safety.

Why did South Korea declare martial law?

Just as South Koreans were settling in on Dec. 3, 2024, President Yoon declared martial law at 10:30 p.m. local time, according to CNN. In a surprise TV address, Yoon accused the main opposition party of "sympathizing with North Korea" and engaging in "anti-state" activities. He also cited efforts by the Democratic Party to impeach cabinet members and block budget proposals.

Yoon’s presidency, plagued by scandals since 2022, has faced significant political opposition. The announcement sparked outrage, with lawmakers forcing their way into parliament, despite it being blocked off, to stop the order.

Amid significant backlash, Yoon lifted the martial law order at 4:30 a.m., but the move left the country in turmoil, with growing calls for his impeachment. According to The New York Times, if lawmakers move forward with impeachment, Yoon would be suspended from his office duties. However, the Constitutional Court would ultimately decide his fate in a trial.

