What Happened to Park Min-jae? The Actor's Tragic Death Explored "The beautiful actor, Park Min-jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 3 2024, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bigtitle_official

Fans of K-dramas are heartbroken after learning that South Korean actor Park Min-jae has passed away at just 32 years old. Best known for his standout roles in dramas like True Love and Little Women, Park reportedly died on Nov. 29, 2024, while in China. His agency, Big Title, confirmed the devastating news in an Instagram post shared on Dec. 2, 2024. The statement began, "Hello, this is Big Title, the agency of actor Park Min-jae."

It continued, "The beautiful actor, Park Min-jae, who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away. The agency went on to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he received, adding, "Although we can no longer see his performances, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. We offer our deepest condolences." So, what led to the tragic loss of such a talented young star? Here’s what we know about his cause of death.

What is Park Min-jae's cause of death?

Park Min-jae tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest, multiple outlets have reported. While the exact cause remains unclear, his sudden and unexpected death has left fans and the entertainment industry reeling. At just 32, the actor was in his prime, making the loss even more devastating.

Hwang Ju-hye, CEO of Big Title, took to social media to express his condolences following the devastating news. "The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking," he shared, per Radio Times.

Hwang continued, "The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow. Min-jae, there’s still so much we wanted to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I’m deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min-jae."

And neither will his fans. The beloved actor's legacy lives on through his memorable roles and the countless lives he touched during his career.

Park Min-jae’s brother took to Instagram to share details about the late actor’s funeral service.

Park’s brother also took to Instagram to confirm the heartbreaking news and pay a touching tribute to the late actor. "My beloved elder brother has left us for a long rest," he wrote, adding, "I hope many people will be there to see him go. I also hope you understand that I’m unable to contact everyone."