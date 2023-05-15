Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix ‘Black Knight KDrama' Season 2 Details — Everything to Know About the Netflix Hit 'Black Knight KDrama' Season 1 exploded on Netflix when it debuted in May 2023. After a six-episode season, will it return for Season 2? By Elizabeth Randolph May 15 2023, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Black Knight KDrama. In May 2023, Netflix cranked out another binge-worthy series when Black Knight KDrama dropped on the streaming service. The South Korean show has everything an action drama needs: time travel, a dystopian society, and heroes, or Knights, to save the new, dark, and twisty world.

Black Knight KDrama has all of the fixings of an enticing action series, so it’s no wonder fans have already finished the first season. The same fans also hope the series will return for a Season 2. So, when will we see Black Knight KDrama Season 2? Keep reading to find out!

Is ‘Black Knight KDrama’ Season 2 happening? Fans want to know.

Black Knight KDrama Season 1 aired on Netflix on Friday, May 12, 2023. The series follows a group in a dystopian Korean society whose homes have been destroyed due to the area’s severe air pollution. To survive, society members must wear respirators and rely on a particular group of delivery men, also known as “knights,” to those in the area.

One Knight, 5-8 (Kim Woo-bin), is the dystopian society's most prominent and respected member. 5-8 spent the first season uncovering the sinister secrets of the society’s de-facto ruler, the Cheonmyeong Group. Alongside him was his team of knights, including his eventual protege, Yoon Sa-wol (Song Seung-Heon).

Black Knight KDrama’s first season only gave 5-8 and his fellow knights a six-episode run before it wrapped. Regarding Season 2, Netflix hasn’t said when and if the show will return. Nonetheless, binge-watchers shouldn’t worry about Season 2 being on the ice for now, at least not yet.

Before making any announcements about future episodes, Netflix typically lets a series marinate for a while. Many of its hits, such as You, Love Is Blind, Firefly Lane, and several other Netflix originals have gone through similar delays in announcements, so it looks like Black Knight KDrama is going through the same fate.

Season 1 of the Netflix show ended on a high note.

While Netflix isn’t rushing to give details about Black Knight KDrama Season 2, some fans believe Season 1 wrapped up the series perfectly. Although Season 1 had less than ten episodes, 5-8, Sa-Wol, and the other knights did what needed to be done within a few episodes.

Black Knight KDrama Season 1 ended with the knights taking down the Cheonmyeong Chairman, Ryu (Nam Kyung-eup), and his son, Ryu Seok (Song Seung-Heon). Both rulers are presumably dead by the season finale, which led to an improved oxygen supply system and air quality in the dystopian land. However, that doesn’t mean the conditions couldn’t return to how they were if Netflix decides to bring the series back for another season.

Netflix also typically ends its Korean-centered shows after the first season, so that fact alone made many fans believe Black Knight KDrama may already be over. But since the series is based on a popular South Korean webtoon of the same name, it is possible that Netflix could lean on it to create enough stories for a second season.