Fans Need ‘Money Heist Korea — Joint Economic Area’ Season 2 “ASAP”

Fan-favorite show Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area only dropped on Netflix on Friday, June 24, but fans are already clamoring for a Season 2.

“Finished Money Heist Korea in one sitting,” one fan tweeted this morning, Saturday, June 25. “Need Season 2 ASAP.”

“I finished watching Money Heist Korea, and the way it ended, there has to be a second season,” another wrote on Saturday morning. “There is no way it’ll end like that and not have another season, so hopefully they’ll come out with a Season 2.”