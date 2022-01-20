2022 Could Bring a Korean Series That's Even More Successful Than 'Squid Game'

Some more Korean shows based in realism we can expect include Juvenile Justice, Remarriage and Desires (a satire about a matchmaking agency), A Model Family, The Accidental Narco (a series based on real-life events about a drug cartel), Love to Hate You, and Somebody.

Then there are the fantasy shows, like Tomorrow, which is about a grim reaper who saves lives, Glitch, and Black Knight, a dystopian series in which only one percent of the human race survives as of 2071.